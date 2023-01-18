Carol Vorderman causes a stir with latest sultry selfie from health retreat The maths whizz jetted off to Portugal

Carol Vorderman is currently enjoying a luxurious health treat, and on Wednesday, the star sparked a reaction with a string of surprising selfies.

Taking to Instagram, the former Countdown presenter shared a glimpse inside her Portuguese 'Juicy Oasis' detox run by Jason Vale. Among the sun-drenched pictures, Carol made sure to include a handful of stunning progress updates.

In one outfit photo, the star looked flawless in her skintight sporty ensemble comprising a pair of tangerine-hued leggings and an olive-green workout top. Armed with a large green juice in her hand, Carol could be seen smiling from ear to ear.

Elsewhere, the 62-year-old shared a sun-kissed selfie alongside Judge Rinder. The two appeared in high spirits as they shared a warm embrace in front of a tranquil lake.

Carol looked radiant

Captioning the photos, Carol gushed: "JUICY OASIS. Had the best 10 days here. Every day.......Walking half a marathon and a mountain... and a gym sesh... and a massage... Love it here @jasonvale Loads of mates here too......more pics to follow".

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the TV star, with one writing: "Fabulous. Now come home," whilst a second enthused: "Looking fantastic".

The presenter jetted off to Portugal

"Looking fantastic as always Carol," remarked and third, and a fourth added: "Precious, absolutely perfect".

Carol's Portuguese snapshots come after the presenter shared a sneak peek inside her busy love life featuring five "special friends". Speaking to Michelle Visage on her Rule Breakers podcast, the 62-year-old admitted that she's currently single and dates multiple men at the same time.

When asked if she was in a relationship, Carol retorted: "No! I'm having the best time. I've spoken about this once. I have a system which I've had for ten years. They're called 'special friends'".

Carol with Michelle Visage

She continued: "I spoke a couple of months ago about having 'special friends' and it was like, again, the world had fallen in for some people but actually what I found was there was an awful lot of women who said 'I'd never thought about it like this'."

Touching on her lovers, Carol went on to say: "This whole assumption: 'Have you got a partner yet? Have you got a man?' Well, no actually I've got five."

