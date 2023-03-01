Carol Vorderman wows in vibrant figure-hugging leather skirt

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to a bold outfit, and on Wednesday, the star turned heads in a vibrant purple ensemble.

Taking to Instagram, the former Countdown presenter, 62, delighted fans with a short video clip of herself strutting down a corridor in slow-motion.

The mother-of-two looked fabulous in her figure-hugging ensemble which did well to accentuate her hourglass curves.

Embracing the 'dopamine dressing' trend, the TV star opted for a rich plum-hued leather skirt and a skintight long-sleeved top in a sensational ultraviolet colour. She elevated her look with a pair of matching purple tights and a pair of heeled boots.

Carol looked lovely in lilac

"Happy Monday everyone, did you have a good weekend? It's time to get your brains working again with another week of @perfect10carol. Guaranteed to educate, entertain, and irritate you," Carol penned in her caption.

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the presenter, with one writing: "You look fabulous," while a second remarked: "Looking good."

"Breathtakingly gorgeous," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Carol you are absolutely gorgeous and look amazing," followed by a string of red rose emojis.

The presenter boasts an enviable figure

Carol's purple moment comes after the star opened up about her very busy love life. The star – who was previously married to Patrick King – candidly revealed how she now has a handful of boyfriends on rotation.

Speaking on Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers podcast, Carol explained: "I've spoken about this once. I have a system which I've had for ten years. They're called 'special friends'".

She continued: "I spoke a couple of months ago about having 'special friends' and it was like, again, the world had fallen in for some people but actually what I found was there was an awful lot of women who said 'I'd never thought about it like this.'"

Carol spoke to Michelle Visage

Carol added: "But there's no harm being done. It's a happy place to live. The only thing I was sold when I was young was a fairytale with a poor girl meetsa prince, they get married, and they lived happily ever after.

"This whole assumption: 'Have you got a partner yet? Have you got a man?' Well, no actually I've got five."

