Pregnant Rihanna shows off baby bump for moving Oscars performance Rihanna, 35 is expecting her second baby

Shine bright like a diamond! Rihanna made a spectacular appearance at the 2023 Oscars, performing her award-winning song 'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The superstar, who is pregnant with her second child, wore a black jumpsuit with diamante fringe. The 35-year-old wowed viewers and the audience with the performance which saw her standing on a platform which rose into the air as she sang.

Other performers on the evening included David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux, who performed ‘This Is a Life’ from the hotly-tipped film Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is nominated in nine different categories, and Sofia Carson and Diane Warren for the track 'Applause’ from the movie Tell It Like A Woman.

The song marks Diane's 14th Oscar nomination; she has never won a little gold statue.

Indian performers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will also perform the viral hit song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film RRR.

Rihanna wowed fans with the performance

Rihanna made her long-awaited comeback at the 57th Super Bowl earlier in February 2023, which many fans cheekily claimed was really the "Rihanna concert".

But the biggest surprise was when the global superstar cradled a growing baby bump throughout her supercharged performance, making her the first woman to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show while pregnant.

Rihanna is expecting her second baby

A rep for the Fenty founder confirmed she is expecting baby number two. She already shares a son, born back in May 2022 with partner A$AP Rocky.

The couple were first romantically linked in the summer of 2020.