Carol Vorderman stuns fans as she models curve-hugging leather trousers The former Countdown star was dressed to the nines

Carol Vorderman loves going to the races, and she pulled out all the stops when she attended Cheltenham on Wednesday.

The glamorous presenter and author rocked a tight pair of brown leather trousers for the event, which she teamed with a belted, tailored coat, knee-high brown boots and a khaki hat with a brown trim.

The star's long blonde locks flowed loosely past her shoulders and Carol looked so stylish as she beamed for the camera, sticking to her classic smoky eye makeup with a light touch of blusher and lipstick. See the star shimmer in some of her favourite leather leggings below...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shimmies in red leather leggings

Loading the player...

In one snap, the 62-year-old posed with her son Cameron, with whom she attended the event. Carol also enjoyed the races the previous day, when she wore another chic outfit.

MORE: Carol Vorderman shows off impressive hourglass figure in vibrant ensemble and knee-high boots

The maths whiz turned heads in a get-up that channelled old Hollywood glamour, consisting of a black figure-hugging skirt, matching black corset, and leather black gloves.

The former Countdown co-host completed the ensemble with a crisp white shirt, a neutral faux fur bolero thrown over her arms, and a feather fascinator.

Carol looked so glam

She was clearly loving her time at the prestigious race course and took to Instagram to share a video of her full outfit. In the clip, shared with her 314k followers, Carol could be seen dancing from side to side before turning in slow motion showing off the gorgeous look.

Plenty of her fans were quick to heap compliments on the star. One person wrote: "We all need to be more #carolvorders." A second made a cheeky quip at the horse racing by adding: "My money is on Carol looking absolutely gorgeous."

The star loves attending the races

A third agreed, commenting: "What an amazing outfit. You look gorgeous."

READ: Carol Vorderman's daily diet: how she maintains her fabulous figure

MORE: Carol Vorderman stuns in skin-tight neon dress – and wow!

Carol often shares the secrets to her impressive physique by posting her workout routines on her social media. Last week, the presenter tackled a workout that featured kettlebells, dumbbells, and other pieces of weighted equipment.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.