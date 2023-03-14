Carol Vorderman turns heads with seriously figure-skimming outfit The Countdown star was attending a day at the races

Carol Vorderman stepped out for a day at Cheltenham races on Tuesday, and the TV star looked incredible in her seriously chic outfit.

The former Countdown star rocked the outfit which had a touch of old Hollywood glamour, consisting of a black figure-hugging skirt, matching black corset, and leather black gloves. Carol, 62, completed the ensemble with a crisp white shirt, a neutral faux fur bolero thrown over her arms, and a feather fascinator.

The star was at the famous races on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival, which runs all week until the 17th. Carole was clearly loving her time at the prestigious race course and took to Instagram to share a video of her full outfit.

In the clip, shared with her 314k followers, Carol could be seen dancing from side to side before turning in slow motion showing off the gorgeous look.

Plenty of her fans were quick to heap compliments on the star. One person wrote: "We all need to be more #carolvorders." A second made a cheeky quip at the horse racing by adding: "My money is on Carol looking absolutely gorgeous."

How chic does Carol look?

A third agreed, commenting: "What an amazing outfit. You look gorgeous."

Meanwhile, Carol often shares the secrets to her impressive physique by posting her workout routines on her social media. Last week, the presenter tackled a workout that featured kettlebells, dumbbells, and other pieces of weighted equipment.

The TV star was attending the races

The star completed the tough routine in a daring crop top that showed off her toned abs and a pair of skintight leggings that highlighted all of her phenomenal curves.

Posting on social media, Carol wrote: "GYM SESH FIRST THING WITH @meldeane12," she posted in the caption. "Slamming, lunging, lifting, stretching, sweating. "Can hardly walk but so so happy. I've missed the gym for a few months.....back now....booommmmmm." Go, Carol!

