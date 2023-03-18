Tilly Ramsay stuns in skin-tight flares amid injury news

Tilly Ramsay is an expert in off-duty dressing. The former Strictly star likes to switch it up between her bedazzled ballgowns and casual loungewear, never failing to impress in either department. On Friday, the star took to social media to showcase her latest look, simultaneously announcing some disappointing health news.

The 21-year-old channeled sporty chic in a pair of slim-fitting black velvet flared trousers teamed with an oversized hoodie boasting khaki and mustard tones and a vintage-style graphic print. She leaned against an exposed brick wall and she showed off her left foot, which was in a cast due to an ankle fracture.

The star wore her blonde hair down loose, letting a few locks conceal her face, leading all eyes to fall on her injured leg.

Tilly Ramsay rocked velvet flares despite her ankle injury

She captioned the post: "This last week has been a hugely disappointing one. I'm gutted to confirm that sadly, due to injury, I'm unable to run the London Marathon 2023 for GOSH. A consistent pain in my left ankle has been confirmed by my doctor as a stress fracture, which means this annoying boot (!) and, under strict advice, 6-8 weeks rest and recovery."

The sporty star previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing

She continued: "I'm truly so sad to not be able to run as planned, for a charity that means so much to me and my family, however I am very much dedicated to continuing my support for this amazing event."

Of course, friends and fans were quick to express their sympathy for the former dancer. "Oh Tilly! I’m sorry for this. Hopefully you have a quick recovery and no matter what, your heart is there with GOSH supporting always!," Strictly co-star Janette Manrara wrote. Another friend added: "Oh babe!! Speedy recovery while a third penned: "Stunner." A fourth chimed in, noting: "Love your sweatshirt!! Hope you feel better."

