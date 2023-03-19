Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in silver plunging gown for fashion designer's birthday party in Ibiza - see photo Elizabeth Hurley's party dress needs to be seen to be believed...

Elizabeth Hurley has jetted off with her famous friends to celebrate a dear friend's birthday in Ibiza - and as per usual, she looked incredible.

Wearing a floor length silver gown during the 24-hour trip to the White Island, the 57-year-old can be seen looking super glam as she made her way to celebrate fashion designer Patrick Cox’s birthday.

And she wasn't alone - Elizabeth was joined by friends David Furnish and David Walliams.

The trio were spotted looking glamorous as they left the Standard Hotel in Ibiza town on a whirlwind trip to party the night away.

Elizabeth Hurley snapped with David Walliams before heading to the party

Photo: SplashNews

The mum-of-one didn't fly by EasyJet, oh no! The glamourpuss flew into Ibiza on Elton John’s private jet. They arrived at 3pm on Friday afternoon and flew home on the jet at 5.15pm the following day after celebrating Cox’s birthday with a dinner party at a private residence.

Sported a glamorous silver gown with a plunging neckline and carried a matching silver clutch, Elizabeth looked like the belle of the ball.

Shoe designer Patrick Cox is a close friend

Teaming her silver plunging dress with a pair of silver strappy sandals, Elizabeth could be seen carrying a cream pashmina to shield herself from the cold.

She accentuated her age defying features with glossy make-up and wore her brunette hair in loose curls past her shoulders.

According to reports, the group were spotted arriving at the airport the following day, ready to fly home on Elton’s jet, no doubt with raucous stories from the night before.

