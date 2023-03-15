Elizabeth Hurley displays jaw-dropping transformation in chain-link bikini The Gossip Girl actress has looked stunning through every phase of her life

Elizabeth Hurley – who has been known for her bombshell looks for over twenty years – has had the same unchanged, and stunning, appearance through every phase and era of her life.

The actress proved as such in her latest social media post, where she showcased the evolution of her looks through the years, going all the way back to the 1990s.

The model first broke into the spotlight in the late 1980s, her first big film being 1992's Passenger 57.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley shows off gorgeous physique in string bikini

Loading the player...

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley causes a stir in striking robe for cheeky photo

She later captivated fans with her looks and fashion when she attended the London premiere of Four Weddings and Funeral with its lead star Hugh Grant, in an instantly iconic Versace dress.

Elizabeth took to Instagram to share a video montage of herself through the years that she found on TikTok, which started off with a photo of herself in the 90s, looking fresh-faced with her hair pulled back and styled in curls.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley is a goddess in white bikini for exciting announcement

Her face then went on to morph itself into other photos of the star, including one in a stunning chain link bikini, one in which she has her hair cut into bangs, and current ones which see her sporting her now classic soft brunette waves.

Fans insisted she looks better and better each year

"I'm not on Tik Tok but someone sent me this!" Elizabeth admitted in the caption, adding: "Thank you for the memories. First pic is from the 90's," alongside a string of pink heart emojis.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley dons show-stopping gown for heartfelt reason

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley dons figure-hugging gown with key-hole cut-out in stunning black-and-white portrait

Fans were quick to rave about the montage, quickly noting how what little she has changed since the photo from the 1990s has been for the better.

One of her most memorable looks was her iconic Versace pin dress

"There's definitely God somewhere," one fan boldly said, as others added: "She keeps getting better!!" and: "Like a bottle of fine wine!" as well as: "You have always been stunningly beautiful to me, but as you have aged you have become more beautiful," plus another fan also told her: "You are a timeless beauty."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.