Julia Roberts shows off incredible heart-shaped diamond earrings - prepare to be smitten

As if Julia Roberts couldn’t get any more beautiful, she donned a stunning pair of huge heart-shaped diamond Chopard earrings for the luxury jeweler’s latest campaign.

Marking the International Day of Happiness, the 55-year-old actress was filmed by acclaimed director James Gray in a series of shorts that capture her playfulness and humanity.

Julia Roberts was shot by her friend and director James Gray for Chopard's Feel-Good campaign

The Chopard ambassador can be seen both behind and in front of the camera, looking stunning in a collection of the jeweler's showstopping pieces. In one shot she’s wearing the most incredible bright pink gown with her signature infectious smile.

Sharing her own favorite feel-good moments, Julia spoke of her love for Paris. "It’s the 'city of lights' and I have some very good friends that live in Paris," she said. "It always makes me happy to see them. Plus my very best friend is Parisian."

Recalling a happy memory from Cannes Film Festival, in the neighboring French city, she added: "The first time I was there, running late and racing down the hallway. Somebody was still sewing me into my dress, so we were all running down the hallway to the elevator and somebody was sewing away. And I just thought 'It’s so classic'. It was a 'Cannes'-Do moment."

Julia wears Chopard Haute Joaillerie earrings [Image by Alasdair McLellan]

The mother-of-three says she believes the greatest value we can have is compassion, and that’s an ethos also held by the jeweler. "I think that for a luxury house like Chopard to be leading the way in being such a champion of sustainability in this line of work is pretty impressive," she said.

Julia’s heart-shaped earrings are set in ethical 18-carat white gold with over 28 carats of brilliant cut diamonds. To shop the stunning jewellery collection, visit chopard.com.