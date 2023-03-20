Frankie Bridge shares her most flattering high street jeans and they’re just £35

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge has an enviable collection of denim in her wardrobe and the 34-year-old TV star shared some of her favourite jeans in this week’s #FrankiesFaves.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a reel showcasing several high street pieces from the likes of & Other Stories and H&M, but it was her Mango high-waisted mom jeans that really caught our eye.

The straight-leg style has the most flattering fit, comes in six different shades and retails for just £35.99. They’re currently available to shop in every size, from 4-26.

Frankie wears the Mango high-waisted mom jeans

Frankie captioned her post: "I always struggle to find jeans that fit me perfectly without having to have alterations so when I find a winner I hold onto them! These are 4 of my favourites right now, high waisted & comfortable! For reference I’m 5’4 and typically wear a size 8/10 (I’m standing on tippy toes in this video as I’m a jeans and a nice top gal on a night out, so when trying on I like to see the length with heels)."

On the Mango website, it advises to size up in the mom jeans, and on Instagram Stories Frankie confirmed she’s wearing a size 10. The mum-of-two posed in the black pair and we also love the vintage light blue wash.

Mom high-waist jeans, £35.99, Mango

If you prefer a looser fit, another of Frankie's favourites is a pair of wide-leg jeans from H&M. Cut with extra long legs, they’re the perfect off-duty style and so far have only five-star reviews.

