Kate Beckinsale dazzles in sculptural semi-sheer gown with epic detail The Pearl Harbor actress championed her roots in a gown by a British designer

On Tuesday evening, Kate Beckinsale joined a blanket of stars to attend the Fashion Trust Awards 2023. For the glittering ceremony which was held in Los Angeles, the Hollywood veteran paid tribute to her British roots, sporting an iridescent number by Julien Macdonald that tapped into her current sheer obsession as you can see in the clip below.

The 49-year-old served up futuristic fantasy in the sculptural piece from the designer's Autumn/Winter 2023 collection, which boasted sheer panels, a crystal-clad exterior, sharp, exaggerated shoulders, long sleeves, a rounded neckline, a delicate web-like design, transparent mesh train and glimmering linear details.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale reveals surprise under sheer skirt in home video

An emerald choker adorned the star's neck, infusing her attire with an added dollop of dazzle for all to marvel at.

Kate Beckinsale glowed in the crystal-clad dress by Julien Macdonald

Allowing her outfit to soak up all the attention, Kate wore her hair slicked back into a playful high ponytail, in turn accentuating a buttery glamour glow that showcased her youthful appearance.

The star attended the Fashion trust Awards 2023

A forest green manicure offered a subtle touch of color to the celestial look which exuded space-age sass.

She opted for a buttery beauty glow and a dusting of diamonds

The actress was joined on the red carpet by fellow stars including models Alessandra Ambrosio and Heidi Klum, both of whom opted for sleek black looks. The trio gathered to support the Fashion Trust U.S., which is a non-profit that is dedicated to "discovering, funding, and nurturing young design talent with the aim of helping them build their label into a thriving global brand."

Kate certainly lives by the notion that more is always more. She has debuted an array of embellished outfits as of late, and her ensemble of choice for the Oscars 2023 could truly stop traffic.

DETAILS: Kate Beckinsale undergoes glam transformation in see-through feather gown

The actress took to social media before the main event to share photographs of herself in a spectacular Elie Saab gown covered in sparkling appliqués and feathers. The sheer outfit sheathed her with patterned appliqués and featured an off-the-shoulder cut plus a dramatic lined cape, with feathers in rose gold on the trim.

