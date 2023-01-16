Kate Beckinsale is a real-life Bratz doll in sparkling playsuit and platform heels The Hollywood star glittered in a sequin ensemble

Kate Beckinsale has had her fair share of red carpet moments that have blown her fans away, and the British actress served up a glittering look on Sunday that enchanted her 5.5million Instagram followers.

The 49-year-old star rocked a vampy sparkling playsuit adorned with black and turquoise sequins, complete with a waist-cinching belt and daring centre zip. She paired her statement ensemble with sheer tights and towering platform heels, serving Bratz doll perfection as she slicked her blonde tresses into a playful high ponytail.

Kate accessorised with several layers of delicate gold jewellery and a glittering diamante clutch bag, sharing several photos of her frockling about with a friend and her pet cat.

"Kate squared/a pair of Kates/a Kate for most occasions except a boring occasion and even then we would probably have a nice time Kate-ing about," the model captioned her post.

Kate's endless legs looked phenomenal in platform heels

The Hollywood socialite caused a serious stir on IG with her playful post, to which her followers flocked to share their love for her glitzy ensemble. "Kate, you are breathtakingly beautiful!!!" gushed one fan, while another wrote: "Extremely gorgeous and angelic Queen Kate!!!"

The blonde beauty made a point of responding to a fan who penned a comment about her age. "I still can't believe you're 59!!!" wrote one fan. "I mean I’m not but whatever gives you a jolly honestly," responded the actress.

The Hollywood actress shared several playful snaps

It's not the first time the Underworld star has shown her playful side online. Earlier this month, Kate was pictured leaning against the walls of her Californian mansion, showing off her quirky style in some distressed blue denim jeans, a multicoloured checked shirt, and a cropped 'FML' emblazoned sweater.

Kate displayed her good humour and captioned the Instagram post: "Kind of early in Jan for a FML but let’s embrace it." Fans were quick to react and comment in agreement with one user saying, "girl, you crack me up!!!" and another commenting, "I fml every morning so I get it." Relatable!

