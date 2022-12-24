Kate Beckinsale poses on private jet in cat pyjamas - see photos

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Beckinsale has surprised her fans with an adorable video of herself and her beloved cats as they travel on a private jet - with Kate rocking a set of cat pyjamas on her travels.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of snaps and the hilarious video, the star looked fabulous in a set of satin PJs with a cat print, as she petted her feline friend, Clive, with a hot cloth.

We've found Kate's exact fun PJ set, and they're still available to shop on LALA.

Satin cat pyjamas, $138, LALA

She captioned the post: "Made it to safety."

The star looked effortlessly chic in her Lala satin pyjamas co-ord, which she teamed with a black oversized bow headband and silver earrings, styling her hair in a ponytail.

If you want to emulate Kate's purrfect look for less, we've found a similar pyjama set on Etsy.

Persian cat pyjamas, $46.11, Etsy

The Etsy PJs come with trousers and a long-sleeve top, with a soft satin finish and a Persian cat print.

Following the glam flight snaps, the 48-year-old shared another picture with her Instagram followers of herself and her two cats cozied up after their journey.

Fans and friends were quick to comment on the actress's funny post. One follower wrote: "When I die, I want to be reincarnated as Kate Beckinsale's cat." Another added: You always have the best PJs!"

