Claudia Winkleman suits up in bold blazer and skinny jeans

On Thursday evening, Claudia Winkleman assembled a tasteful look as she attended the 49th Broadcasting Press Guild Awards 2023 at the Royal Horse Guards Hotel. The Strictly presenter opted for a low-key yet classic look that is never heading out of style.

The 51-year-old sported a brown blazer featuring a houndstooth print and a single-breasted cut. She paired the genderless piece with some tight-fitting black skinny jeans and a simple black, round-neck top.

A pair of gleaming black boots with a point-toe and Chelsea silhouette completed her suave attire, in addition to a black clutch bag which she clasped for her red carpet appearance.

Claudia Winkleman rocked a checked blazer

The Broadcasting Press Guild Awards celebrate exceptional UK programmes and performances, and are voted for by an association of journalists specialising in writing and broadcasting about television, radio and the wider media.

The star completed her look with some patent black boots

Claudia's presenting skills posed a battle at the event, as she fronts both The Traitors and Series 20 of Strictly Come Dancing which are each nominated in the Best Entertainment category.

Championing her iconic fringe and silky raven locks (no doubt we have Head & Shoulders to thank for that), Claudia married her signature beauty blend with a tailored, masculine-infused outfit for all to enjoy.

She wore her signature locks in her classic fringe 'do

A pearl necklace adorned by the presenter offered a traditional twist to her modern aesthetic while serving up some serious Vivienne Westwood-esque punk princess attitude.

Menswear blazers have become Claudia's bread and butter. Previously, Sinead McKeefry, Claudia's longtime fashion stylist, shared a photo of Claudia from the set of The Traitors rocking a burgundy velvet tuxedo blazer. And then she revealed it was in fact from the menswear department at Marks & Spencer.

The burgundy velvet shawl lapel blazer is in a slim fit design and has three jetted pockets. Costing just £89, it won't break the bank either.

