Claudia Winkleman's animal print Zara suit will blow your mind

We've said it before and we will say it again, Claudia Winkleman looks incredible on Strictly Come Dancing week in, week out. The last look she wore on Sunday was nothing short of show-stopping.

The mother-of-three donned a zebra-print suit from high street favourite Zara and we are obsessed. The star wore clashing animal prints; she wore leopard print high heels with a bold zebra print suit. Sounds a bit crazy, but the raven-haired beauty really pulls it off, don't you think?

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

The TV presenter is renowned for her unique sense of style and fans adore the outfits she chooses to wear each week on the annual BBC show. The television personality is always styled by Sinead Mckeefry. The super talented professional previously told HELLO! that preparation is key when sorting out her looks, but it's very low-key.

She revealed: "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip. I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

Speaking of how Tess and Claudia plan their outfits together, she added: "The girls are great. If they both want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it I'll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama."

Claudia herself revealed to HELLO in 2017 that her style icon was older rock stars Steven Tyler and Chrissie Hynde.

Claudia's suit:

Animal print satin blazer, £69.99, Zara, Animal Print satin trousers, £45.99, Zara

She said: "I love that ageing rocker look, dressed in black and looking like you slept in your make-up.!"

