Jennifer Aniston showcases toned physique in a blazer and mini skirt alongside 'rival'

Jennifer Aniston has been making the rounds on several TV shows with her close friend and co-star Adam Sandler in support of Murder Mystery 2, and she was on-hand to show her support for him on his own big day.

The actor and comedian was recently honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

Jennifer was present as well to speak about him and their close bond while being there to cheer him on, and she wasn't his only prominent on-screen love interest to make an appearance.

Joining her was Drew Barrymore, another one of Adam's most popular film wives, and the two actresses loved playing into the rivalry that had been built around their relationship concerning Adam.

Both even decided to coordinate in black for their night at the ceremony, with the talk show host wearing a full-length dress with a layered lace skirt and halter-top neckline, while Jennifer opted for an oversized blazer and an asymmetrical mini skirt with sheer tights.

They've proven time and again that they have nothing but love and respect for each other, and Drew shared an example of that on her social media.

Drew and Jennifer proved that they were on each other's team

She posted photographs of the pair backstage embracing, writing in her caption: "Sunday night (tonight), watch an incredible salute to the iconic comedian @adamsandler — one I was thrilled to attend myself."

Jennifer and Adam were asked about the social media debate over the two women as suitable love interests for the 56-year-old star, and their answer couldn't have been more wholesome.

On Good Morning America recently, host Michael Strahan referenced Drew's desire for more on-screen roles with Adam, and he responded with: "Jennifer's gonna write it."

Michael suggested that all three could be in it together, with 54-year-old Jennifer replying: "That's what we've been pitching. All three of us together, just put an end to this competition."

The two were on-hand to support and honor their friend Adam

The Friends star explained that she and Drew enacted a bit during the Mark Twain Prize ceremony playing Adam's love interests, deeming it as a way to play up that they were "rivals" according to social media.

She explained: "There was a Twitter thing a couple years ago, always comparing us as to who's the better movie love. So we just thought we'd do a little bit on that."

