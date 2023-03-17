Jennifer Aniston shows off flawless figure in slinky sequin gown The Friends actress is simply ageless!

Jennifer Aniston, 54, flaunted her stunning figure in a slinky sequin gown as she attended a photo call for her new Netflix film Murder Mystery 2 on Thursday.

The floor-length gown emphasized the actress's flawless physique as it hugged her curves in all the right places.

Jennifer looked stunning in the floor-length champagne gown at the Murder Mystery 2 photocall in Paris

Jennifer is famous for her ageless figure and skin and often attributes the secret to her youthful appearance to sleep, diet, and exercise.

"If I don't have a good night's sleep, the day is a walking punishment. Everything is an effort and my thoughts aren't very clear," she recently admitted.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston roams her home in a slinky robe

Loading the player...

"A great night of sleep makes me feel the best, it's a game changer. Sleep is everything, sleep is extremely important for my overall health along with exercises, drinking water, proper diet, and meditation."

In terms of proper diet, Jennifer is known for her healthy eating habits. "I've been doing celery juice first thing in the morning," she told Allure.

Jennifer attributes the secret to her youthful appearance to sleep, diet, and exercise.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston rocks tiny pyjama shorts to share 'punishing' health woe

"You have to wait for a half-hour [to eat], so that's when the meditation happens," she admitted. "I have to force myself not to go right to my coffee."

But Jennifer is not a slave to her diet and confesses she still enjoys carbs.

"I'm no longer afraid [of the breadbasket]," she told People. "As long as it's all done in moderation."

Another secret to her incredible body is thanks to her diligent exercise routine. "I feel really beautiful when I finish a great workout," she told Glamour UK. "Because I'm taking care of the one body I have."

"Keeping your body confused is always the key for me," she said.

WATCH: Murder Mystery 2 Trailer

Loading the player...

The former Friends star also is a fan of interval training and running. "It's really good to get sprints in, to get in that interval training, because it's monotonous to do one pace,” she told Well + Good.

“The whole time your body goes, 'I know what's happening…' It's good to pump it up and then take it down."

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.