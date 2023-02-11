Drew Barrymore's luxurious living room looks like a Hogwarts library The actress posted a video from her $5.5million home in The Hamptons

Drew Barrymore has called The Hamptons home since 2019 – and it's pretty easy to see why she chose her $5.5million property. Sitting on 1.7 acres of land, the six-bedroom, six-bathroom beach house also includes a living room that could easily double up as a Hogwarts library – and you can get a glimpse of it in the video below…

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Charlie's Angel star gave fans a glimpse into the gorgeous space, which features an extensive collection of books housed in built-in bookcases. Boasting Georgian-style windows and a statement L-shaped sofa, Drew's living room is the perfect place to curl up with a good book.

Sparking a reaction from her 16.7million followers, the A-lister's fans were quick to compliment her home interiors. "Your home is surrounded by books!!! I love it!" replied one.

"The walls of books!!! Like my dream home. Can I live with you Drew?" added another. Meanwhile a third penned: "I want that room! All those books and a cozy couch."

Drew's living room also includes Georgian windows and a plush L-shaped sofa

Drew has previously spoken about her decision to move to The Hamptons, following her split from Will Kopelman in 2016. "I struggled for the next several years to try to figure out a way to make Manhattan a place where I felt comfortable. Then the pandemic hit. I think I slowly unravelled and yet I felt things I didn't know possible," she said in her book Rebel Homemaker, published by Body+Soul Magazine.

The Hollywood star has resided in Sagaponack in The Hamptons since 2019

Drew added she was "always looking for an anchor in the form of a home" but realised "anywhere my girls and I are together, we will find happiness." The actress is a proud mom to her two daughters, Olive and Frankie. The family specifically reside in Sagaponack, which is the east coast's most expensive zip code, according to Business Insider.

