Lisa Kudrow sparks fan reaction with stunning appearance during emotional Friends reunion

Friends fans rejoice, the show's leading ladies just had the sweetest reunion! Former co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox headed down to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday to celebrate a huge career milestone for the star who plays the cleanest character on the show.

Courteney was honoured with a star on the iconic strip, and for the wholesome occasion, she was joined by her close friends and former colleagues Lisa and Jennifer. While all eyes were on the threesome embracing during an emotional moment of nostalgia, some fans were quick to comment on Lisa's breathtaking appearance, which you can see for yourself below...

All three stars donned black, yet Lisa looked divine in a dramatic black overcoat featuring wrap detailing, a belting waistline and a large curved collar. The 59-year-old star paired the beautiful outerwear garment with a finely knit mustard scarf (how very Y2K) and a delicate white blouse. Some sleek, straight-leg pants completed the ensemble, in addition to a pair of heeled boots.

Lisa Kudrow celebrated alongside Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Lisa wore her blonde hair down loose in a glamorous blow dry and showcased a natural beauty blend. The actress' complexion was a great source of interest for doting Friends fans, who were in awe of her radiant appearance. "It has been 28 years but Lisa Kudrow and Phoebe Buffay literally still look and act alike." Another added: "Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow being the most iconic trio since 1994."

The stars sweetly marked Courteney's career milestone together

Jennifer subsequently shared an image from the event via Instagram, writing: "Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today. I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul @lisakudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements."

Hollywood veteran Laura Dern joined in with the celebrations

Lisa's public outing was met with joy from the crowds, as she is notoriously private and rarely shares anything about her life on social media, preferring to keep a low profile. The Friends trio have been pictured together on many occasions hanging out at each other's homes, where they can enjoy some downtime away from the limelight.

Jennifer has often opened up about how funny Lisa is, telling Variety in 2020 that her friend would be about to say her punch line on Friends and then break down laughing, telling the audience: "I'm sorry, it's really funny."

