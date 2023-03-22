Jennifer Aniston surprised by 'supportive husband' during rare TV appearance – but it's not what you'd think The Murder Mystery 2 star had her close ones at the ready

Jennifer Aniston has been doing the live television rounds in anticipation of her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2, and she's not alone.

The actress made an appearance on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to discuss the upcoming release, when the viewers at home received a surprise cameo.

After speaking with the hosts for a bit, upon returning from commercial, hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest couldn't stop chuckling as they pointed out who was trying to hide himself in the audience in support of Jennifer.

Jennifer was on Good Morning America earlier in the day

The Friends star asked them: "Did you see Adam Sandler just sitting in the audience?" to which an incredulous Kelly replied: "We just noticed this!"

Buried in his sunglasses and large North Face puffer jacket, Jennifer's Murder Mystery co-star tried to be as inconspicuous as possible, although it was hard not to acknowledge the hosts and his friend when called upon.

He had his mic at the ready, though, surrounded by the reps at ABC as he quipped to the hosts: "I just wanted to say that I'm enjoying the show."

Jennifer motioned to him and said: "Isn't that a supportive husband?" referencing their characters from the upcoming Netflix flick, with even Kelly deeming him a supportive friend. Check out the trailer for the film below!

The sequel is slated for a March 31st release on the streaming platform, also including a supporting cast of Mark Strong, Jodie-Turner Smith, and NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama.

The original Murder Mystery was released back in June of 2019 to mixed critical reviews, but proved to be a hit with viewers and fans of the duo's comedic timing.

This marks the third time that the Friends star and Adam are collaborating on a film, the previous two being the original and 2011's Just Go With It.

She and Adam have been friends for decades, having first met in the early 90s, prior to them getting their big breaks in the entertainment industry, and have remained close ever since.

The two co-stars have been close friends for decades

While promoting the first Murder Mystery on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019, they were deemed by the host to be "one of the most unexpected duos in all of everything."

"We're so comfortable with each other, she knows my family so well, and I know Jen's family," Adam explained.

