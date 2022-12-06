Drew Barrymore dazzles with monochromatic red pantsuit perfect for the holiday season

The holiday season is certainly fully underway, and Drew Barrymore is the latest to take part in the festive spirit.

Her contribution to the holiday season came by way of her latest outfit on The Drew Barrymore Show, perfectly ushering in the holiday season with a very merry rendition of her go-to pantsuit.

The star often favors preppy and masculine-esque looks, often seen sporting suits and ties in a variety of bold colors and prints, and she made sure to have one that truly embodied holiday cheer.

For Monday, 5 December's rendition of her hit daytime talk show, she wore a monochromatic look in a bright red color, featuring flared pants, a button down shirt with a pussy bow at the top, layered with a matching double-breasted jacket with lacquered red buttons.

Per the show's official Instagram page, which often shares her outfits as part of a series titled Drew's Dressing Room, her pants and jacket are Chloe, and her blouse is by Another Tomorrow.

Fans did not hesitate to promptly compliment her look, taking to the comments section to write: "Simply beautiful," and: "Pretty today in red," as well as: "It is a crime for anyone to look that good in that much red," plus another fan added: "She always looks so beautiful," among red heart emojis galore to match her look.

Drew landed the perfect holiday outfit

The 50 First Dates actress has for several decades collaborated with Lee Harris when it comes to her styling, though she attributed her recent interest in wearing more suits to another successful stylist, none other than Law Roach, who has famously styled Zendaya as well as Hunter Schafer, Céline Dion and Venus Williams.

When the popular stylist stopped by Drew's show some weeks ago, she opened up about how his styling inspired her to switch up her look, and a specific fashion moment from Zendaya that kick started her style evolution.

The actress attributed her style evolution to a look worn by Zendaya while promoting Euphoria

"You dressed the great Zendaya, I believe it was the For Your Consideration for Euphoria, she is in a gray suit, you were matching her," she recalled, sharing a photo of the pair at the red carpet, in which the actress is rocking a monochromatic suit by Fear of God.

Then she confessed: "When I saw this look, I went to Lee Harris, who I've worked with for twenty years, and I said, 'Lee, I'm ready to change,' and it is all based on the one outfit that you did, and I have changed my style according to it."

