Helena Christensen stuns in plunging gown with epic detail

On Wednesday, the TIME100 Gala welcomed the upper crust of Hollywood through its glittering doors. One guest made an extra zesty splash with her outfit choice and surprise surprise, it was Helena Christensen.

The nineties supermodel dazzled in a floor-length black gown featuring a seventies deep V-neck, balloon sleeves crafted from layers of sheer fabric, bronze paneling, a frontal split, a button-down front and ruffled detailing across the exterior of the garment. She completed her youthful look by slipping into some black heels with silver and copper metallic sections and clasped a golden handbag for an added element of glimmer and gleam.

The 54-year-old star wore her auburn hair down loose, showing off her tousled shag ‘do and opted for a glowing makeup blend that featured a smoky eye, a flutter of mascara and a dusting of blush.

The runway extraordinaire has been a core part of the fashion game since she started out in 1990 when she starred in the music video for Chris Issak's song, Wicked Game. She has featured in campaigns for the likes of Prada, Valentino and Chanel, and while she continues to model, is herself an established photographer.

Alongside Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Elle Macpherson, these original supermodels including Helena became as famous, if not more so, than the designers whose clothes they modeled.

“People tell me how much joy they have had growing up with the fashion, images and group of girls I was with,” she recently told HELLO! Fashion Monthly from her mountain hideaway in the Catskills, upstate New York.

“Very tender declarations of how much it meant to them and how much it means to them still.” Being the most in-demand models in fashion history, the supers would do eight shows a day during the international collections and worked for every big-name brand and prestigious magazine. Working hard, but driving each other, at the height of her success she couldn’t comprehend the magnitude of their collective force. “It took me a long time to know what it really was and it’s actually still hard to describe.”

