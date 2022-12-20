Gal Gadot leaves fans stunned in radiant photo in just a shirt The Wonder Woman star truly can rock orange like no other

Gal Gadot certainly knows how to channel her radiant natural beauty into a photograph, and does just that with her latest social media post.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a snapshot of herself posing in an orange button down full-sleeved shirt, and looked to be wearing nothing underneath it.

She paired her look with a nude face and only a couple of rings, leaving all the attention on her striking face and toned legs.

Gal simply posted the picture with an orange emoji, and many of her fans reciprocated by commenting with orange hearts or flame emojis.

"Soooooo beautiful," one of her followers wrote, while another said: "I love you so much," and a third added: "You are literally glowing like sunshine."

The Israeli star quickly made headlines when rumors began to fly that DC would be shelving its upcoming Wonder Woman sequel.

Gal's picture of herself posing in just a shirt was certainly a stunner

While the fate of the third part in the franchise is still up in the air, Gal couldn't help but remark on her iconic role by looking back on how far she'd come since taking on the mantle.

She posted a photograph of herself sporting her iconic costume, the armored dress, gauntlets, sword, and shield, in a still from the Wonder Woman movie.

Gal reminisced about the time when she was first announced to be starring in the role, concluding with her debut scene-stealing appearance in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman," she captioned her post.

The star looked back on her debut as Wonder Woman

"I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world."

She continued: "I'm still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

