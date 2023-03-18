Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie wows in nearly nude mini dress The 1883 star shares three daughters with Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie showed off a very different look this week – swapping her typically bright ensembles for a naughty shade of nude.

The 25-year-old - whose dad recently shared a heartbreaking story about her - looked effortlessly cool in a champagne-hued, thigh-skimming mini dress that showcased her toned legs, which were elongated by a pair of matching heeled mules. She added a soft beige trench and a chocolate brown bag that popped against her neutral outfit.

Her recently-dyed blonde locks were worn down and tucked behind her ears to showcase a pair of gold, drop earrings, and she added a pop of color with a soft red lip.

Sharing several photos on Instagram, Gracie captioned the post: "Last night at the @saks X @artproductionfund gala!! Had the most amazing time with @tods."

Her fans loved her paired-back look, with many pointing out the similarities between Gracie and her famous parents. "Wow, you look like your mom here! Great pics," replied one.

Gracie looked gorgeous in her stylish outfit

A second said: "Perfect blend of your Daddy & Mama girl. Beautiful." A third added: "Beautiful as usual! Knocking it out of the park with your style!" A fourth commented: "Love this color palette on you!"

Gracie's recent outing came just hours before she celebrated St. Patrick's Day with her friends in NYC. Before she headed out on the town, she made sure to pay a sweet tribute to her late paternal grandfather – famed Major League Baseball player, Tug McGraw.

Gracie often wears bright colors

Gracie posted an old news clipping of Tug on her Story, which saw him wearing an Irish party hat, green underwear, and stockings as he celebrated the holiday with the Philadelphia Phillies manager, Danny Ozark.

While Tug sadly passed away on January 5, 2004, the McGraw family has continued to celebrate his enduring legacy. Back in November, Tim and Faith attended the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 3 of the 2022 World Series – and Gracie, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, were also pictured celebrating their grandfather's beloved team.

