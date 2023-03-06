Tim McGraw's model daughter stuns in mirror selfie - with the most stylish new look The country singer shares three daughters with Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter Audrey McGraw has an incredible sense of style!

The 20-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to share a stunning new selfie from her bedroom in New York City, wearing an oversized blazer teamed with a white crop top and co-ordinating trousers.

In the picture, Audrey's brunette hair was styled in loose waves, and she rocked super short bangs - a new hairstyle she had unveiled last week.

VIDEO: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's unbelievable love story

Loading the player...

The talented musician often shares glimpses of her life on social media, from fashionable selfies to videos of her singing and playing the piano.

She recently teased some new music too, with a photo from the studio, exciting her fans in the proecess.

MORE: Faith Hill's daughter Audrey looks so stylish in latest modeling photos

MORE: Inside Faith Hill & Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey's mindblowing NYC apartment

Along with Audrey, Faith and Tim are also parents to daughters Gracie, 25, and Maggie, 24. Audrey moved out of her parents' home in Nashville in 2021, making them empty nesters.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter is a model and singer

At the time, Tim opened up about the big transition and how it impacted the couple.

He told People: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

READ: Faith Hill's daughter's 'hot' new look is a hit with fans - see photos

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter's PCOS diagnosis - all we know

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

Audrey McGraw is identical to her famous mom

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." Tim previously opened up about his family unit while talking to Country Countdown USA too.

READ: Tim McGraw reveals traumatic injury at the hands of wife Faith Hill

He said: "I'm the oldest kid in the family. Faith's got four kids. I just do what mom says." He also opened up about his children's close bond.

"Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said.

"They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.