Strictly's Janette Manrara sizzles in hot pink bikini as Aljaz Skorjanec calls her 'perfect'

Janette Manrara set pulses racing on Thursday when her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, shared a sizzling photo of his beloved in aid of her 40th birthday.

The brunette bombshell sported a hot pink bikini as she posed lying on a rock on the beach and smouldered into the distance with one hand through her hair. In the background was a pristine deep blue sea.

Janette looked like the ultimate beach babe in the heartfelt birthday post

Captioning the photo, the devoted husband penned: "Happy Birthday to my now all time favourite wife! You are a perfect mother, wife, and the best friend I have always dreamt of! Cheers to at LEAST 50 more years! #40."

The fabulous two-piece perfectly matched Janette's vibrant pink manicure, a glimpse of which could be seen in the daring image. Friends and fans flocked to the comments section.

Ashley Roberts replied: "She’s the best!!" alongside a slew of pink love hearts. Meanwhile, one follower penned: "Beautiful woman [red love heart emoji], happiest of birthdays to Janette." Gorka Marquez replied: "Feliz cumpleaños @jmanrara."

This birthday is extra special for the BBC Morning Live host as it is her first as a mother after welcoming her first child, Lyra Rose, back in July. Since then, the star has been besotted by her little one and kept her cohort of loyal fans equally as smitten with frequent updates on social media.

© Instagram This is Janette's birthday as a mother

The latest came on her big day on Thursday when she and her husband were captured cradling her little one. Alongside the touching family photo were the words: "40 is looking to be the most beautiful year yet [white love heart emoji]. I love you both more than I can ever describe… Counting my blessings [twinkle emoji]."

Little Lyra looked so sweet in the image wrapped up in a beautiful knitted cardigan. Doting dad Aljaz kissed his little one's head, whilst mum Janette held her firstborn in her arms.

Janette Manrara cuddles baby Lyra in heart-melting mother-daughter moment

As for whether the pair are preparing for baby number two, they recently told Prima: "Who knows what will happen next year? We'd love for Lyra to have a brother or sister," Janette said.

"You never know. You pray for it, and hopefully it will happen," added Aljaz. "We obviously want more children, but after the process we went through to have Lyra, you quickly learn there are never any guarantees in life."

Janette gushed: "I still can't believe I'm a mum. I remember sitting at It Takes Two a couple of years ago saying, 'Hopefully we fall pregnant, hopefully, we can conceive,' and then I'd take another test and it would be negative again, so it got to the point where we thought we'd have to deal with different ways of doing this.

"We went through the whole process of IVF. I took the hormones, we did the tests and I was about to start the injections – and then Lyra decided to pop up."