Dua Lipa is a total goddess in tiny denim bralette to party in sun-soaked Jamaica

Dua Lipa is a total goddess in tiny denim bikini to party in sun-soaked Jamaica
Dua Lipa, 27, is sunning it up in Jamaica where she has rocked a series of ab-baring outfits and stunning string bikinis - take a look at her holiday postcards
Dua Lipa is currently sunning it up in Jamaica where she is enjoying island life with some of her closest friends.
The Grammy Award-winning songstress, who is still enjoying time out after her nine-month Future Nostalgia tour, shared several snaps of her sun-soaked getaway on Instagram this week. On Sunday, the 27-year-old star looked unreal in a buckled denim bralette and noughties-inspire denim maxi skirt, captioning her stunning snaps: "Serotonin overload!!!".
Take a look at more of her bikini moments in the clip below...
The Sweetest Pie hitmaker made a serious case for double denim as she danced with friends and posed against a tropical backdrop to show off her daring Bratz doll-esque co-ord.
Dua slicked her raven hair into a neat plait, embracing her flawless complexion as she went makeup free to dance the night away.
Dua made a case for double denim
The star's ab-baring double denim moment isn't the only scene-stealing outfit she's shared since being away. Earlier this week, the Levitating singer gave her 87.7m Instagram followers a further glimpse into her luxury getaway, sharing details of her super stylish beach outfits.
In one snap, the British-Albanian pop princess debuted an adorable Hello Kitty crochet bikini, showing off her enviably toned figure and golden holiday glow.
MORE: Dua Lipa and bikini-clad girlfriends make temperatures rise during lavish yacht party
The star posed up a storm in a super cute Hello Kitty bikini
"Living on island time," Dua captioned her post, which sparked a major reaction amongst fans who couldn't get enough of her kitsch n' cute swimwear.
"I’m living for the Hello Kitty crochet," penned a fan, as another agreed: "You are so beautiful," while a third quipped: "GODDESS."
The 27-year-old star shared a series of sunny snaps to her Instagram
Dua also served up 1970s It-girl energy in an assortment of geometric skin-baring pieces. She posed in front of the most stunning seascape wearing an icy blue mini dress with flared long sleeves and a plunging neckline, layered over a classic underwired white bikini.
She also wore a neon micro bikini in a playful floral print by label Feline Swim, making the case for vibrant beachwear. Dua is officially our style inspiration for summer.
RELATED: Dua Lipa opens up about her relationship status: 'It's been really great to just be alone'
Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.