Dua Lipa is a total goddess in tiny denim bralette to party in sun-soaked Jamaica The 'Sweetest Pie' songstress shared postcards of her stunning holidays looks

Dua Lipa is currently sunning it up in Jamaica where she is enjoying island life with some of her closest friends.

The Grammy Award-winning songstress, who is still enjoying time out after her nine-month Future Nostalgia tour, shared several snaps of her sun-soaked getaway on Instagram this week. On Sunday, the 27-year-old star looked unreal in a buckled denim bralette and noughties-inspire denim maxi skirt, captioning her stunning snaps: "Serotonin overload!!!".

The Sweetest Pie hitmaker made a serious case for double denim as she danced with friends and posed against a tropical backdrop to show off her daring Bratz doll-esque co-ord.

Dua slicked her raven hair into a neat plait, embracing her flawless complexion as she went makeup free to dance the night away.

Dua made a case for double denim

The star's ab-baring double denim moment isn't the only scene-stealing outfit she's shared since being away. Earlier this week, the Levitating singer gave her 87.7m Instagram followers a further glimpse into her luxury getaway, sharing details of her super stylish beach outfits.

In one snap, the British-Albanian pop princess debuted an adorable Hello Kitty crochet bikini, showing off her enviably toned figure and golden holiday glow.

The star posed up a storm in a super cute Hello Kitty bikini

"Living on island time," Dua captioned her post, which sparked a major reaction amongst fans who couldn't get enough of her kitsch n' cute swimwear.

"I’m living for the Hello Kitty crochet," penned a fan, as another agreed: "You are so beautiful," while a third quipped: "GODDESS."

The 27-year-old star shared a series of sunny snaps to her Instagram

Dua also served up 1970s It-girl energy in an assortment of geometric skin-baring pieces. She posed in front of the most stunning seascape wearing an icy blue mini dress with flared long sleeves and a plunging neckline, layered over a classic underwired white bikini.

She also wore a neon micro bikini in a playful floral print by label Feline Swim, making the case for vibrant beachwear. Dua is officially our style inspiration for summer.

