Maya Jama shows off stunningly toned legs in impossibly short shorts

Maya Jama always looks gorgeous whenever she takes to social media and her latest post was no exception as she stunned in a daringly pair of short shorts.

The Love Island presenter posed in the back of her car in the sultry fashion item that she paired with a jacket and cap, alongside a pair of thigh-high boots that perfectly highlighted her gym-honed legs. Her legs glistened underneath the lights as Maya flashed a smile for the camera during a Boomerang clip.

WATCH: Maya Jama dances in tiny bikini

Other photos in her carousel showed her with matching tattoos with a group of friends, alongside an all-black ensemble, where she resembled Trinity from The Matrix.

In her caption, she shared: "Live photo to video is the wave if Instagram didn't mash the quality."

The 28-year-old is known to favour weighted exercises, with the main goal of her fitness regime to get stronger as opposed to gaining or losing weight.

Maya showed off her toned legs

To maintain her toned physique, Maya is also known to treat herself to body toning treatments, booking in for Shane Cooper's Body Defining Treatment on her thighs and stomach, to tighten and tone her muscles.

"This treatment simultaneously addresses both muscle and fat," Shane wrote on his Instagram. "It does this by using electromagnetic waves, to induce up to 36,000 supra-maximal forced muscle contractions during each session."

WOW: Maya Jama looks incredible in her bra as she poses for daring video

Maya has a surprisingly relatable diet, sharing that she often has McDonald's for breakfast, but if she has time she'd go for granola, yoghurt and banana.

As for what's in her fridge, Maya told Get The Gloss that all she has in there is canned red wine, celery, Actimel and yoghurts.

Maya looked flawless in another look

The TV star previously shared that while her diet and jet-setting lifestyle might make staying healthy tricky at times, one thing that she always prioritises is her fitness regime.

PHOTOS: Maya Jama is a glowing goddess in knitted bodycon dress

LOOK: Maya Jama is the ultimate healthy goddess in skimpy high-waisted bikini

She told Women's Health: "I have loads of energy so lately I’ve been trying to channel that into an exercise routine. But I’m still very much a beginner. I now work out three to four days a week because I know it’s an important part of keeping healthy.

"I’m actually finding it quite fun. Once a week, I do a one-hour boxing workout with my trainer Bradley Simmonds, who keeps me motivated; if I’m on my own, I’ll pump up high-energy songs like Bicycle by Vybz Kartel to get me through my workout."

See the photos below at how Maya has perfected her bikini body...

Maya Jama looked beautiful in a pink bikini on her restorative holiday

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.