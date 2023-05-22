Rishi Sunak's wife Ashkata Murty is a cherry dream in the boldest blouse and fitted trousers

The UK Prime Minister and his wife stepped out in Japan for the G7 summit this weekg

Ashkata Murty has perfected the art of effortless dressing, evidenced by her bold and beautiful business-casual attire worn in Shukkeien Gardens in Hiroshima on Sunday.

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Ashkata were in Japan for the G7 Leaders'Summit this weekend, during which the billionaire heiress enjoyed a tour by Yuko Kishida, the wife of the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Ashkata wore the brightest cherry-print top on her final day in Hiroshima

Ashkata, 43, was feeling fruity as she stepped out in a striking colour-blocked ensemble consisting of a sunshine-yellow Lisou blouse emblazoned with kitsch cherry motifs.

© Getty Ashkata, 43, teamed her Lisou blouse with cherry-red trousers

Her retro puff-sleeved 'Betty' shirt was elevated with cherry-red fitted trousers and tangerine heels, which the businesswoman complemented with a coral crossbody handbag.

The glamorous mother-of-two wore her raven hair in a bouncy blowdry, adding charming gold stud earrings to complete her statement glamour.

It's not the first time the Prime Minister's wife has turned heads with her immaculate sense of style, having climbed the ranks of the style stakes with her bright wardrobe and flattering tailored outfits.

© Getty British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty await the arrival of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort

The heiress' fashion at King Charles' coronation earlier this month was a talking point amongst fans as she donned a stunning Claire Mischevani 'Alexandra' dress.

© Getty Ashkata Murty stunned in a Claire Mischevsni 'Alexandra' dress

Complete with romantic puff sleeves, a waist-cinching belt and silhouette-enhancing A-line skirt, Ashkata paired her modern Cinderella dress with contrasting black accessories.

Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?

An accomplished academic, having undertaken an MBA at Stanford University, Ashkata Murthy is also a fashion lover at heart.

© Getty Ashkata turned heads as she arrived in Japan rocking the brightest ensemble

She abandoned a career in finance and marketing to launch her now-defunct, eponymous clothing label Akshata back in 2011. It was at Standford that Ashkata met her husband-to-be, Rishi.

LOOK: Rishi Sunak's four family homes with £200m heiress wife Akshata and two daughters

According to Tatler, the Prime Minister switched classes just to get to know the girl "with glossy black hair tumbling everywhere" better. The couple tied the knot in August 2009.

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2009

Speaking of her eclectic sense of style, Ashkata previously told Vogue India: "It's as cool to hang an original Gond painting in a New York penthouse as it is to own a creation by an established artist. I apply that same logic to clothing: Why not wear a hip summer frock inspired by cave paintings in India and team it with a Marc Jacobs scarf?"

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.