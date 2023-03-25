Ruth Langsford sizzles in vibrant two-piece and sky-high stilettos The Loose Women star is married to TV presenter Eamonn Holmes…

Ruth Langsford was a vision on Wednesday, when she upped her fashion game for a sizzling appearance on Loose Women.

The former Good Morning Britain host, 63, simply glowed as she twirled in a video for her fans on Instagram, wearing a dynamic blue two-piece suit which she matched with a sultry pair of gold stilettos.

Ruth wore the stunning ensemble on Loose Women

Ever the fashion superstar, Ruth complimented her elevated ensemble with freshly blowdried hair, and, of course, a picture-perfect face of camera-ready makeup comprised of dark black eyeliner, brushes of rosy blusher and a lick of pink lipstick. Stunning!

Captioning the post, she penned: "Embracing colour on @loosewomen yesterday! Suit from @finerylondon Vest top @kettlewellcolours Shoes (old!) @nextofficial. Styled by @mothershoppers & @daisylawstyle."

Ruth oozed confidence in the stand-out ensemble

The vibrant look caused a stir with fans, with one commenting: "Gorgeous colour Ruth, really 'suits' you!" alongside a blue love heart emoji. A second added: "Love the shoes mate." A third added: "You look great lovely colour suit."

This wasn't the only ravishing look Ruth displayed this week, as on Monday she shared a glimpse of her 63rd birthday celebrations - and she looked so stylish. Watch the video below to see for yourself.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford dazzles skin tight skinny jeans for special birthday celebration

Loading the player...

The star opted to wear an all-black ensemble which featured slick skinny jeans, a chic silk shirt and a stylish leather jacket as she and her friends wined and dined at James Martin's brand new Cotswold's restaurant, The Lygon Arms.

Ruth looked like she had a blast!

Ruth completed her glamorous look with a nude pink manicure, chic sunglasses and elegant makeup.

Alongside the video, Ruth wrote: "Celebrated my birthday with my girls @lucyalexandertv @louiseathenapr & @hungrywomancooks in the Cotswolds with lunch at @jamesmartinchef new restaurant at the @lygoncotswolds." "Stunning building, gorgeous food & wine, sunshine & cocktails in the courtyard! The best time. We'll be back James! #birthday #celebrations #lygonarms #cotswolds."

