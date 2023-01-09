Helen Flanagan is cosy in Primark hoodie as she talks breast enhancement recovery

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan took to Instagram at the weekend to explain to fans that she is currently recovering from a breast enhancement operation.

The mother-of-three bravely revealed the news online and explained she made the decision to go ahead with the operation in order to 'feel more confident' after breastfeeding her children.

Wearing a super comfy grey Primark hoodie in grey and soft navy blue joggers, the 32-year-old explained it was four days post op and she had finally been able to put a little makeup on.

Helen announced the news on her Instagram Stories and said: "'Hi, so I wanted to pop on here. I'm actually really nervous about sharing this actually but I've had a boob job. I had it done on Thursday.

Yeah, so I'm in recovery at the moment. I have been really nervous about sharing this, because you always get some, like, not very nice comments or what have you."

Helen looked fresh and well-rested in her Primark hoodie

She continued: "But yeah, it's just something that I did for myself, I really wanted to do it for my confidence. I have been really nervous about sharing this. Obviously I am very much for body confidence, and very much for supporting other women, but supporting women in all choices that they decide to do. I think if something really is bothering you, then I think, you know, it's a good thing to do something about it.

" I never thought I would have a boob job. I always... I was always like, really, busty, I never thought that I would be someone that would need to have a boob job.

'Basically, my boobs just changed so much from pregnancy and breastfeeding. And it's a really tricky one here, because I loved all my breastfeeding journeys. I'm a massive supporter of breastfeeding."

We are glad you are recovering well Helen and so pleased you're happy.

