Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share cheekiest family baby photo during trip home

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are expecting their first baby soon, but before they welcome the new addition, they enjoyed a quick babymoon, taking a trip to Aljaz's native Slovenia.

Giving Lorraine viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their journey, the couple also shared the most adorable snapshot of Aljaz as a baby, which you can see in the video below…

Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share cheekiest family baby photo

Earlier this year, the loved-up pair not only confirmed that they are expecting a child but moved house from London to the north-west, where they now live closer to former Strictly co-star Gorka Marquez and his fiancée, Gemma Atkinson, who is also pregnant.

© Getty Janette is glowing

The couple chose to share their pregnancy news exclusively with HELLO!, opening up about their surprise when Janette fell pregnant naturally, despite preparing to start IVF treatment.

© Getty The couple are due to welcome their first child

The couple had been trying for a baby "for the past couple of years," but decided to begin IVF when "nothing was happening".

"We thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette, who quit her role as a professional dancer two years ago so she and her husband could try for a baby.

© Instagram The presenter announced her pregnancy in February

She went on: "I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

© Getty Janette and Aljaz tied the knot in 2017

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman's body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'OK, fine, I'm coming up now.'"

SEE: Janette Manrara's most daring pregnancy looks you don't want to miss

"I was beside myself," said Aljaz. "I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

© Instagram The loved-up couple travelled to Scotland earlier this year

Janette has been chronicling the ups and downs of pregnancy on social media since announcing their news, and at the weekend, she shared an emotional tribute to her own mother in honour of Mother's Day in the US.

The Miami-born dancer shared an intimate photo of herself alongside her mother, who could be seen proudly cradling her growing bump during a recent trip to America.

© Instagram The dancer alongside her mother Maritza

"It's Mother's Day in the US today. Not a fancy photo, but it means so much to me. Cuddles in bed for me and the bump, in our favourite place on Earth (@waltdisneyworld / @disneyparksuk) on the last day I saw my mother before the baby arrives. It was a tough goodbye. There were many tears," she sweetly wrote.

© Getty The couple are looking forward to their new arrival

"It's Mother's Day in the US today. Not a fancy photo, but it means so much to me. Cuddles in bed for me and the bump, in our favourite place on Earth (@waltdisneyworld / @disneyparksuk) on the last day I saw my mother before the baby arrives. It was a tough goodbye. There were many tears," she sweetly wrote.

© Getty Janette looked stunning in sequins on a recent red carpet

The star continued: "I love my mother more than words will ever describe, and now that I'm about to enter this adventure of motherhood for myself, I can only hope to be the same w/ my own child."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.