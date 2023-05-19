Janette Manrara 'emotional' as she shares never-before-seen details of baby nursery

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional is about to become a mother for the first time…

Since announcing the incredible news she was pregnant in February, Janette Manrara has had fans glued to her Instagram account for updates on her journey, and on Thursday, the mother-to-be was overcome with emotion when she finally opened up about a very exciting and long-awaited milestone.

Taking to her Stories, the 39-year-old TV presenter revealed that her little one's nursery is nearly finished and marked the moment by sharing a sneak peek at two incredible details from the meaningful space. In the video below, the star talked about the moment she saw the nearly-finished room for the first time, describing it as "the most special room [she's] ever been in [her] life". Click the video below for the full clip.

Janette Manrara shares never-before-seen glimpse baby nursery

The brunette beauty couldn't hide her excitement for the life-changing moment and filmed the sweet update from the chair she later revealed: "she would be feeding on." The stunning grey piece looked ultra-cosy as Janette relaxed back and chatted to the camera - the perfect piece of furniture for her and her little one.

Careful not to share too much of the baby's room, Janette explained: "I don't want to show it to you just yet because it's not finished." But nonetheless, she did give something eagle-eyed followers to feast their eyes on as, as well as the cosy grey chair, the former ballroom star also captured the stunning floor lamp she chose.

Janette showed off a stylish lamp and stunning grey chair

The statement piece featured a gorgeous shade made of cream feathers. Grey and cream is certainly a theme for the nursery as Janette also captured the walls and curtains which were perfectly in-keeping with the grey and cream palette. The only diversion from the minimalist colour scheme was the mustard-coloured cushion placed below the dancer's back.

The star is married to her adoring husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, who couldn't be more excited to become a dad. The pair have certainly been making the most of their pre-baby time and recently enjoyed a loved-up "babymoon," which saw them visiting Aljaz's home in Slovenia.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz took a romantic boat ride across Lake Bled

During their trip as well as visiting their family, they enjoyed a wildlife stay at the Chocolate Village and took a romantic boat ride across Lake Bled to visit Ljubljana Castle. The couple documented their trip with a slew of seriously loved-up photos on Instagram where the happy couple were both spotted cradling Janette's blossoming baby bump.

The star was simply glowing on the trip

One thing is for sure and that is that the duo is going to make incredible parents. Janette was caught gushing about what a brilliant father her beau is going to make during a recent appearance on The One Show. She told Alex Jones: "I have to give Aljaz massive massive kudos because he has been the most incredible husband and partner through this whole pregnancy he's brilliant, he's going to be super dad! He can't wait!" She also confessed that Aljaz even sings Disney songs to their unborn baby - so sweet!

