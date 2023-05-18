Janette Manrara praises 'supportive' Aljaz Skorjanec as due date draws closer

Former Strictly pros Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are preparing to welcome their first child

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are soon to become parents as they prepare for the birth of their first child, and they have shared plenty of insights into their journey.

And speaking to the Daily Star on the red carpet at the Pride of Manchester Awards, Janette has praised her husband for his support throughout her pregnancy journey. "I have to be honest with you, I'm surprised at how supportive Aljaz has really been," she told the publication.

"I know he always wanted to be a dad but he's so curious about everything and wants to do everything. I can't lift a feather without Aljaz doing it."

Janette also revealed that she and her husband were planning on keeping the sex of their baby hidden from the public until the bundle of joy arrives later in the year, and as a self-confessed Disney fan, her labour playlist will have plenty of tunes from the company.

The It Takes Two presenter also spoke of some touching moments during her pregnancy, including the "first scan" and "going to bed feeling it move".

© Instagram The star praised her husband for his support

Earlier this year, the loved-up pair not only confirmed that they are expecting a child but moved house from London to the north-west, where they now live closer to former Strictly co-star Gorka Marquez and his fiancée, Gemma Atkinson, who is also pregnant.

The couple chose to share their pregnancy news exclusively with HELLO!, opening up about their surprise when Janette fell pregnant naturally, despite preparing to start IVF treatment.

The couple had been trying for a baby "for the past couple of years," but decided to begin IVF when "nothing was happening".

"We thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette, who quit her role as a professional dancer two years ago so she and her husband could try for a baby."

The couple will welcome their first child later in the year

She went on: "I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman's body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'OK, fine, I'm coming up now.'"

"I was beside myself," said Aljaz. "I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

© Dave J Hogan Janette showcased her growing baby bump

© Dominic Lipinski Janette's bump 'popped' in April

Janette cradled her bump

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock The star has praised her husband

