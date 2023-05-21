Strictly's Janette Manrara tears up as she shares relatable pregnancy update

The It Takes Two presenter is due to welcome her first child with beau Aljaz

Strictly star Janette Manrara appeared overcome with emotion as she took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday evening.

Detailing her struggle with pregnancy hormones, Janette – who is expecting her first child – shared a candid video clip of herself wiping away tears.

In her caption, the emotional presenter explained: "Saw a lovely video of a couple on Instagram… Started crying. Hormones during pregnancy really are a roller coaster ride."

The mother-to-be went on to say: "Can't imagine when the baby actually arrives! [teary eyed emoji and white love heart]. #Keepingitreal."

Janette is due to welcome her first baby with husband Aljaz Skorjanec. The couple shared their baby news exclusively with HELLO! magazine back in February. Detailing his wife's joyous pregnancy announcement, Aljaz revealed: "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long.

"We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

Janette has been incredibly honest about her pregnancy journey thus far. Last week, the Miami-born dancer marked Mother's Day with an emotional snapshot featuring her beloved mum.

In the black and white photo, Janette could be seen relaxing on a plush bed as her mother sweetly leant in to cradle her blossoming bump.

"It's Mother's Day in the US today," Janette noted in her caption.

"Not a fancy photo, but it means so much to me. Cuddles in bed for me and the bump, in our favourite place on Earth on the last day I saw my mother before the baby arrives. It was a tough goodbye. There were many tears."

She finished by adding: "I love my mother more than words will ever describe, and now that I’m about to enter this adventure of motherhood for myself, I can only hope to be the same w/ my own child. Happy Mother's Day @stepby2designs…. I love you more than words [white heart emoji]."

Fans and friends were quick to lend their support, with one writing: "Love this! Your mom is one special lady, and I know you will follow in her footsteps and be an incredible mom to your child," while a second chimed in: "Such a beautiful picture."

A third remarked: "Such lovely words, made me cry," and a fourth added: "Awww this is the cutest post, happy Mother's Day to your gorgeous mum."

Janette and Aljaz have put down roots in Cheshire

Ahead of their major family change, Janette and Aljaz traded their London pad for a new home in Cheshire. Speaking to HELLO! they explained that their countryside move had been on the cards for a while. "It's something both of us have craved for a while," Aljaz said. "The pace of life in London is too fast and we couldn't see us functioning here as a family. It's so green up north, it reminds me of Slovenia."

See below for some of Janette's latest baby bump photos...

