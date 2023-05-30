Maya Jama is a tangerine dream in ab-baring crop top and ruffled mini skirt

It feels like yesterday Maya Jama was making her debut as Love Island's glittering new presenter, but the raven-haired bombshell is already gearing up to re-enter the villa for this year's summer season.

Maya swiftly earned her status as ITV's It-girl with her unrivalled sartorial prowess dominating headlines - and judging by her sneak peek into Love Island's tenth season, the 28-year-old star's standout style is also returning with the show.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the former BBC Radio 1 DJ shared a gallery of snaps with her 2.7 million followers, including a video of herself shimmying in a head-turning orange coord from Jacquemus.

WATCH: Maya Jama dances in orange tango co-ord

Maya was a tangerine dream in the eccentric two-piece, which consisted of a dramatic ruffled mini skirt and ab-baring Bardot top crafted from electric orange denim.

© Instagram Maya Jama stunned in an orange co-ord

Enhancing her siren-like beauty, Maya teased her hair into a sleek high ponytail that cascaded down her back in mermaid waves. She amped up the glam with a golden bronzer, fluttery lashes and pretty nude lip.

© Instagram Maya will be hosting Love Island's tenth season from Mallorace

"The time is upon us [emoji] round 2 let’s go," Maya wrote in the caption of her post, which caused fans to flock to the comments with thoughts on her tango fever getup.

"Hot girl summer incoming," penned one fan, as another wrote: "WOW, incredible, stunning, beautiful and very classy as always girl, love your style."

Get Maya Jama's look

Want to couple up with Maya's designer denim coord this summer? Make an artful entrance in the La brassière Artichaut crop top from Jacquemus. The £720 piece features a voluminous, ruffled silhouette, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and thin straps for extra support.

Made from cotton, Jacquemus' £890 Artichaut miniskirt has a tiered, asymmetric silhouette that mimics the label's bucket hat of the same name.

Looking to recreate the look for less? Channel orange fever with this dreamy ruffled wrap over skirt and flouncy off-the-shoulder crop top from H&M - all for less than £60.

Maya's Love Island return comes after she spent a stylish few days in Cannes during the star-studded Cannes Film Festival, brushing shoulders with A-listers at countless fashion soirées.

© Getty Maya Jama looked beautiful in white lace for another appearance in Cannes

On Monday evening, she attended a British Vogue X Chopard party in a striking white lace dress with corset details - which featured a thigh split and lashings of sheer lace. Ticking off another Spring/Summer '23 trend, her outfit also featured an oversized corsage flower detail to the neckline.

Maya's ruffled white dress caused a stir

