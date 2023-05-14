BGT's Amanda Holden dazzles in must-see mini dress and sky-high heels

Amanda Holden looked every inch the glowing goddess on Saturday evening as she turned up the heat in a zany black and white mini dress.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two, 52, posted a sun-kissed photograph of herself beaming for the camera against a dreamy Parisian skyline pierced by the iconic Eiffel Tower.

For the impromptu photoshoot, Amanda rocked a bold leopard print bodycon mini dress complete with elegant long sleeves and ruched detailing. She added some extra height with a pair of towering black platform heels and completed her look with a gorgeous, sleek hairdo.

As for makeup, the Britain's Got Talent judge rocked a smoked-out eye look, fluttery lashes, radiant skin and a dark pink lip.

© Instagram Amanda showcased her never-ending legs

In the photo, Amanda could be seen flashing a huge smile as she perched atop a mini round table. From her elevated position, the star showcased her impressively toned legs – and we can't help but notice her gorgeous tan!

"Bonsoir [red heart emoji]" Amanda penned in her caption.

The presenter jetted off to Paris

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the presenter, with one writing: "Loving this shot," while a second chimed in: "So incredibly beautiful."

A third gushed: "Oh La La...! Looking amazing Amanda," and a fourth added: "Legs for days," followed by a string of heart-eye emojis.

This isn't the first time Amanda has won us over in the style stakes. On Friday, the blonde beauty seriously made a case for cherry red as she stepped out for a luxurious night in Paris.

© Instagram Amanda turned heads in red

In snapshots shared to Instagram, Amanda looked ultra-glam in a flaming red mini dress complete with daring cut-out sections and sumptuous folds of fabric.

She elevated her fiery ensemble with a pair of strappy red heels for some added glamour. As for accessories, Amanda nailed the 'quiet luxury' trend with a delicate Van Cleef & Arpels necklace. Sublime!

© Instagram She teamed her gorgeous frock with a pair of red heels

Fans appeared to adore the star's ravishing ensemble, with one writing: "Absolutely gorgeous," while a second noted: "This woman is a goddess."

"Beautiful Amanda," commented a third, and a fourth said: "Age defying."

And we think we've worked out the secret to Amanda's gym-honed limbs... The star combines walking, running, cycling and weight training to help build strength and tone muscle.

The star enjoys an active lifestyle

Amanda has mentioned she's a fan of running before, saying that she goes for a run three times a week. "It's the one time I can be alone with my thoughts and clear my head," she said.

As for walking, Amanda took part in the iconic Three Peaks Challenge back in October 2022, helping to raise money to support small charities. The gruelling challenge saw her take on the highest mountains in Wales, England and Scotland, climbing 10,476 feet in 24 hours.

