Tracee Ellis Ross, 50, rocks tiny bikini as she emerges from luxurious pool in jaw-dropping video

Tracee Ellis Ross sent her followers into a tailspin when she shared a gorgeous video of herself rocking a black bikini in her luxurious home swimming pool.

The 50-year-old posted a fun clip of herself lounging in her pool at her LA home and she looked sensational in her tiny two-piece, accessorizing with large gold hooped earrings and some designer sunglasses.

Tracee's video was part of an interview with Harper's Bazaar US and she answered a series of questions while frolicking in the water, at one point even enjoying a glass of wine in her jacuzzi. The clip highlights the Black-ish star's phenomenal figure, with her seductively emerging from the water in slow motion before she shows off her talents and performs a handstand below the surface.

Tracee works out hard to maintain her figure and is a huge fan of the Tracy Anderson Method, beloved by many Hollywood stars. She previously shared a clip of herself working out and shared her love for the program, writing: "I love the workouts and have been doing it for years. It keeps me strong and long with a little jiggle. Just like I like!"

The Tracey Anderson Method is aimed at targeting and strengthening the small accessory muscles to achieve a long and lean physique without bulk. The regime uses repetitive movements—including bodyweight resistance, lots of reps, and light weights—to fatigue the muscles.

Tracee previously shared that she works out three to four times a week and focuses on her diet, enjoying "simple, whole foods", and no dairy. She also makes sure to stay hydrated with four liters of water a day. "I didn't wake up like this. At 22, I woke up like that. At 44, I work really hard for this!" she once told Health.

"I am on TV, and I don't want to lie to anybody. I'm not at my skinniest, I'm not at my fattest, but I live my life. This is my body. Health and the functionality of my body are more important than what it looks like."

Speaking of her diet, Tracee told People: "My favorite meal of the day is an early dinner/late lunch between 4 and 6 p.m. I love going to one of my favorite restaurants once a week to have a glass of wine and a delicious meal."

She added: "I don't restrict my eating to firm mealtimes. I eat in the same philosophy that I live with – joyfully!" Tracee's meals of choice include protein shakes containing almond milk, bananas, blueberries, dates, and Vegan protein powder, which she enjoys as a post-workout snack.

She also lunches on a hard-boiled egg with quinoa and sautéed zucchini mixed with crushed Brazil nuts, and for dinner enjoys a broiled steak with olive oil, salt, pepper, and oregano, and a side salad of arugula with apples, onions, olive oil and lemon.

