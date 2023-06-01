Nicola Peltz sports sizzling cut-out minidress for sweet photo with sister-in-law Harper

Nicola Peltz knows how to turn up the heat, and during her latest trip to the UK, she didn't disappoint as she was spotted looking sensational in a sizzling cut-out minidress.

Pictured with her sister-in-law, Harper Beckham, the 28-year-old actress was all smiles as she rocked the black one-shoulder ensemble that featured a waist-cinching cut-out and was adorned with large diamante circles. Harper looked so beautiful in a pink floral dress.

Nicola and Harper looked so happy

Captioning the post, Nicola penned: "London," alongside a string of relevant emojis. A second snap also showed Nicola and Harper pose alongside Brooklyn's mother, Victoria Beckham as they enjoyed a fun night out watching Elton John's farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

In the snaps, Nicola wore her Raven tresses down and straight pushed back with an on-trend headband. As for her makeup, she opted for a natural face of rosy blusher, natural lips, and lashes of fluttery mascara. She also added a pair of chunky black platforms to complete her look.

Nicola shared the sweetest photo with Harper and VB

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the family update. One follower penned: "Love seeing pictures of you, Victoria, and Harper." A second added: "Love this!! Sisters in-laws." A third added: "Beautiful Family."

The trio even had a major triplet moment and all wore platform heels, VB matched Nicola and opted for black, whereas Harper embraced her inner Spice Girl, choosing to slip into a pair of chunky white platform sliders.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria posed with daughter Harper and daughter-in-law Nicola

Harper's outfit might have been inspired by the nineties, but she's made it clear that she doesn't really approve of her mum's Spice Girls style. Victoria told Vogue Australia in 2022: "She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short... she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were.”

She added of Harper's own personal style: "She's not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top."

Victoria did also voice her concerns about the "terrifying" world Harper is growing up in but is reassured that she's surrounded by the right people.

"Harper isn’t on social media, so we don’t have to worry about that just yet," she said. "But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]. She’s at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it’s about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can’t lie."

