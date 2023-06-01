Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Mia Regan models epic ring on wedding finger

Times have changed and ring placement doesn’t hold so much gravitas. Yet, we can’t help but feel excited when we see a star model a band on that special finger. Case and point? Mia Regan, model girlfriend of Romeo Beckham, showcased her dazzling jewellery collection for all to admire – including what appears to be some extra special hand candy.

Twenty-year-old Mia, who has been dating the middle Beckham son since high school, owns a plethora of It-girl jewels. All eyes however recently fell on a chunky silver ring that was neatly positioned on her wedding ring finger, sparking intrigue concerning the couple’s relationship status.

WATCH: Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan has scary experience in New Zealand

However, it seems that wedding bells are still some way down the line for Mia, and she regularly experiments with her jewellery curation. During a brief split with Romeo last year, the Gen Z poster girl still wore her beloved silver gem on her ring finger, meaning the traditional connotations of doing so were side-lined.

© Instagram Mia Regan shared a glimpse of her silver ring

The star frequently snaps effortlessly cool selfies, some of which show the absence of the ring. Earlier this month, Mia treated her avid Y2K style followers to a serene snap of her beautiful home, which was quite the contrast to her penchant for sartorial maximalism.

© Instagram The model often wears a ring on her wedding finger

Mia, or Mimi Moocher as she is often referred to, posed for a mirror selfie in a tranquil bedroom setting in the countryside, wearing looked casual in a £360 red and cream striped cardigan by Ami Paris paired with some low-slung khaki cargo-pants complete with a utilitarian brown leather belt – and no wedding band-esque ring.

© Instagram The 20-year-old was seen without the piece as she snapped a bedroom selfie

Likewise, Mia graced the Killers Of The Flower Moon red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, opting for a minimalist look devoid of rings. Switching up her usual Y2K cargo pants and crochet crop tops, Mia stole the spotlight in a head-to-toe silver ensemble crafted from custom latex by AVELLANO, completing the look with a singular silver necklace.

© Getty Just last week Mia dazzled at Cannes Film Festival

While we may have to wait a few more years for Romeo and Mia to follow in the footsteps of Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, we’re just happy the modish pair are still going strong. The twosome often indulge in countryside retreats together, taking advantage of the fresh air in places such as Wiltshire, Mia’s home county.

© Instagram Romeo and Mia couldn't be more in love as his latest post demonstrated

Following their stay, 20-year-old Romeo posted a loved-up pic on his Instagram feed showing the couple snuggled atop a cliff looking out at the picture-perfect sunset which appeared to have been taken during a summer break with friends on the coast.

© Instagram Romeo and his model girlfiend Mia Regan recently enjoyed a day out in Notting Hill

He captioned the post: "Sunsets with you @mimimoocher," alongside a kissing face emoji. The happy couple couldn't have looked more content and of course, ultra-stylish in their off-duty drip.

The couple rekindled their relationship in November last year after splitting months before in July, reportedly due to struggling with long distance. Mia was forging her modelling career in the UK whilst Romeo was in Miami training with his football team Inter Miami.

