Kaley Cuoco exposes decorated chest in plunging blazer after welcoming daughter Matilda

The Big Bang Theory star attended the premiere of her new series Based On A True Story

Kaley Cuoco made a gorgeous appearance at the premiere of her new Peacock series, Based On A True Story, in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 37-year-old looked stunning in an oversized black blazer which exposed a hint of her matching bra underneath. Drawing more attention to her decolletage, Kaley decorated her chest with layered necklaces, including a long green pendant.

The Big Bang Theory star added a flowing, pleated black skirt which offered a glimpse at her toned legs through a thigh-high split at the front. She also rocked a pop of color to her all-black ensemble with bold red manicured nails and wore her darkened locks in a long and wavy style with curtain bangs.

© Getty Kaley looked gorgeous in her plunging blazer

Her freshly-colored hair worked well with her bronzed complexion, with Kaley adding a dark smokey eye, a pop of blusher, and a soft pink lip.

Her outing comes just days after she revealed that her beloved pet chihuahua, Dumps, passed away. Taking to Instagram on May 30, Kaley shared the heartbreaking news alongside several photos of Dumps throughout his life.

© Getty Kaley accessorized with a long green pendant

She penned: "A dog is the only thing on Earth that loves you more than he loves himself. My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul. You were with me during some of the hardest moments I've had in my life."

Kaley adopted the chihuahua as an elderly dog in 2020, when she was married to ex-husband Karl Cook, whom she was with for three years before they finalized their divorce in 2022.

© Getty Kaley drew attention to her decolletage with her jewelry

Further in her tribute, she wrote: "You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most," adding: "You were as special as it gets and I'm so grateful we found each other."

She concluded: "Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever." Norman is Kaley's other beloved dog, who passed away in 2021 after 14 years. He inspired her production company Yes, Norman, as well as her latest venture, Oh Norman, a line of "clean, well-made dog products," she is launching later this year.

© Getty Kaley added a pop of color with her red manicured nails

Kaley's pet pooch's passing comes two months after she became a first-time mom with the birth of her daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, who she shares with her Ozark star boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

"Introducing Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," Kaley shared alongside a series of pictures of her baby girl swaddled in a blanket and wearing a bow.

© Instagram Kaley and Tom welcomed Matilda in March

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did," she added.

Kaley and Tom started dating in 2022 and celebrated their first anniversary together on April 22 of this year.

