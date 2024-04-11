Rihanna sizzles in purple lingerie as she showcases her tattoos in intimate bedroom video

Rihanna recently dazzled her fans with a seductive glimpse into her latest Savage X Fenty collection.

In an Instagram video that quickly set pulses racing, the 36-year-old songstress showcased her flawless figure in a captivating light purple ensemble from her line's new Signature Script collection.

Lounging in bed adorned with purple logo sheets, Rihanna exuded effortless glam as she struck a series of sultry poses, adding a playful touch by indulging in a box of French fries – a perfect blend of luxury and laid-back vibes.

The Grammy Award-winning icon, who was recently spotted on a rare outing with her son RZA, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, also took the opportunity to flaunt her numerous tattoos, adding an edgy flair to the fun clip.

Amidst her burgeoning empire and thriving music career, Rihanna opened up about her personal life, sharing the heartfelt reason behind her choice to build a future with A$AP Rocky.

In a candid conversation with Interview magazine, the "We Found Love" hitmaker revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated their romance, ultimately leading them to embrace parenthood.

© Instagram Rihanna has opened up about the possibility of a third child

"COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like God knew we needed to because we were going to start a family," Rihanna reflected, emphasizing the significance of their shared time during lockdown in solidifying their bond.

Rihanna's journey to motherhood has been a transformative experience, one she cherishes as the pinnacle of her achievements.

© Getty Rihanna was pregnant with Riot at the 2023 Met Gala

With two sons, RZA and Riot, shared with Rocky, Rihanna envisions expanding her family further, harboring a special hope for a daughter.

"As many as God wants me to have," she mused about the number of children she desires, expressing an openness to whatever the future holds, while playfully hinting at her wish for a little girl.

© Getty ASAP Rocky and a pregnant Rihanna were seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in 2022

Beyond their roles as parents, Rihanna and Rocky share a profound connection through their creative visions and fashion sensibilities, supporting each other's endeavors and growing together both personally and professionally.

Reflecting on their long-standing friendship and evolution into a committed partnership, Rihanna acknowledged the depth of their understanding and mutual respect, stating, "We knew what we're capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other's lives. We can make or break each other's hearts."

