Elizabeth Hurley and her lookalike son Damian turn heads as they twin in black outfits

In a captivating display of familial collaboration, Elizabeth Hurley and her lookalike son Damian have recently taken New York City by storm, adorned in chic matching black outfits, as part of their promotional tour for the new film Strictly Confidential. This project not only stars Elizabeth but also marks Damian's impressive debut as a director.

The film, enveloped in intrigue and sensuality, showcases Elizabeth, at 58, engaging in intimate scenes with another woman, a creative choice that has sparked considerable discussion.

Damian, at 21, has found himself at the heart of this conversation, particularly regarding his role in directing these scenes. "I hate to say that it felt totally normal. I don't know what that says about us," Damian shared with The Sunday Times, reflecting on the dynamic of filming such content with his mother.

© Cindy Ord Damian Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley look like twins

This project's unique circumstances have highlighted the nuanced relationship between Elizabeth and Damian.

Elizabeth's glamorous appearance at SiriusXM Studios, in a sleek black velvet jacket paired with flared trousers featuring a sheer lace panel, contrasted yet complemented Damian's smart casual look in a black denim jacket and beige jumper.

© Cindy Ord The mother-son duo are promoting their latest movie

Damian's perspective on directing the film's more risqué scenes without the presence of intimacy coordinators has drawn attention.

He emphasized the comfort level on set and recounted discussions with peers, also children of industry veterans, about the blurred lines between personal and professional life in Hollywood.

© Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley often appear out together

Moreover, Damian's approach to sexuality and censorship, shaped by early conversations with Elizabeth, reveals their open and candid familial dialogue.

Elizabeth's role as both mother and muse, notably as the photographer behind many of Damian's Instagram posts, has previously sparked debate over their relationship's boundaries.

Yet, Damian sees their collaboration as straightforward and professional, highlighting their unique connection and mutual understanding.

© Getty Damian is Elizabeth's twin

Describing their bond as akin to siblings due to their close-knit upbringing, Damian illustrated their deep, almost telepathic, connection.

This insight into their relationship adds layers to their professional collaboration, with Elizabeth expressing a sense of safety and liberation working under Damian's direction.

This experience, she noted, was both liberating and grounding, given the trust and care inherent in their relationship.

Strictly Confidential delves into themes of mystery, betrayal, and the search for truth, centered around the character Mia, played by Georgia Lock.

The narrative weaves through a complex tapestry of emotions and relationships, set against the vibrant backdrop of the Caribbean. The film promises to be a compelling addition to both Elizabeth's and Damian's careers, symbolizing a pivotal moment of artistic and personal growth.

The anticipation for Strictly Confidential's release is building, with its premiere scheduled for cinemas and Prime Video on April 5.

This film not only represents a significant step in Damian's directorial journey but also showcases Elizabeth's versatility as an actress.

