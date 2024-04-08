Elizabeth Hurley and her lookalike son Damian reveal they share each other's clothes

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian, known for their exceptionally close relationship, have an interesting fashion dynamic—they often share their designer wardrobes.

In a candid conversation with The Sunday Times, amidst discussions on his directorial debut Strictly Confidential, 22-year-old Damian divulged this unique aspect of their bond.

"I steal leather trousers all the time. Jackets are always great. Any big over-sized blazers she steals in a heartbeat," he shared, shedding light on their mutual fashion exchanges.

Elizabeth, a fashion icon herself, famously turned heads with her 1994 safety pin dress, marking a significant moment in fashion history.

The duo's shared affinity for fashion is evident in their mutual love for skintight leather trousers, a wardrobe staple they both have been seen sporting on various occasions.

Elizabeth's elegant appearance in these statement trousers at events and a night out in London in 2018, and Damian's choice of the same for his appearance at the 2023 BRIT Awards, underscore their shared taste in fashion.

Damian also revealed that Elizabeth has modeled some of his blazers, further highlighting their interchangeable wardrobe.

The promotion of Damian's film Strictly Confidential saw Elizabeth making a statement in a plunging black ensemble paired with daring sheer flared trousers, while Damian complemented her look with a casual yet chic outfit.

Their shared fashion sense was again on display at the Tod's Cocktail Party during New York Fashion Week, where Damian wore the same black blazer both had previously showcased.

Though Damian has not yet worn the iconic safety pin dress that catapulted Elizabeth to global fame, he expressed his admiration for its impact on fashion and celebrity culture.

"It put Versace on the map, it transformed my mother’s life overnight, and it really changed the entire concept of celebrity, the entire concept of red-carpet moments," he reflected.

As they navigate the promotional circuit for Damian's directorial debut, their relationship continues to captivate public attention. Elizabeth's revelation that Damian was the photographer behind her viral bikini Instagram posts sparked discussions about their unique dynamic.

However, Damian sees nothing unusual about their collaboration, emphasizing the professional nature of their work together.

The Bedazzled star told HELLO! that her relationship with her son Damian is "a good one", as she confessed that they are actually "very close" as a mother-son duo. Particularly as Damian just directed her in his feature film debut at the impressive age of only 21 years old.

"We're very close, Damian just directed me in his first movie," she said. The actress, who has worked with the likes of Brendan Fraser and Mike Myers, then confessed that being directed by her son was "actually fabulous".

"We're very close anyway. We've done a lot of photography together, so it moved on stage from that", she explained. "I think it was very nice for both of us actually!"

