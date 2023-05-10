Claire Danes stuns in sweeping gown with cut-out detail as she cradles baby bump

The Romeo and Juliet star served up operatic opulence in the timeless gown

While we may never be able to move past her iconic white frock and angel wing combo à la Baz Luhrmann’s Juliet, Claire Danes is still very much up to speed with timeless outfits. The 44-year-old actress showcased her blossoming baby bump as she hit the red carpet to attend FX's Fleishman is in Trouble FYC event In Los Angeles – and she was simply glowing.

The star took to the floor in a sweeping black gown featuring a rounded neckline, dramatic flutter sleeves with cut-out detailing, a cascading train and a rich ebony hue with a satin finish.

© Getty Claire Danes attended FX's Fleishman is in Trouble FYC event at DGA Theater Complex

Claire completed her evening attire by slipping into a classic pair of open-toe black heels that were complemented by a crimson pedicure. A selection of minimalist jewels including some thin hoop earrings and three chunky mixed metal rings infused her look with a subtle hint of elegance.

© Getty The star cradled her growing baby bump for all to see

A chic French crop was the ‘do of choice for the event. The Stardust actress wore her blonde hair parted to the side in a brave platinum bob and opted for a classic beauty blend. A flawless porcelain complexion and a rosy lip made for a natural makeup palette.

© Getty Claire opted for a dramatic black gown with split-effect flutter sleeves

The expecting mother was joined by Mean Girls star Lizzy Caplan, who looked lavish in a high-neck lace dress and witchy purple tights. The two sweetly embraced for the cameras, with Claire’s bump taking centre stage.

© Getty A minimalist jewellery selection complemented the star's monochrome outfit

Claire is expecting her third child with actor Hugh Dancy. The pair, who wed in 2009, are already parents to two boys, sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, ten, and his little brother Rowan, who is four years old.

© Getty Images Claire Danes is expecting her third child with husband Hugo

Claire and Hugh have had a pretty private relationship since the beginning of their romance, having met while filming the movie Evening in Newport, Rhode Island back in 2006.

© Getty The star wed her husband back in 2009

Meryl Streep's daughter, fellow actress Mamie Gummer, who was also part of the film drama's cast, previously told People that their courtship had always been "low-key," telling them: "I was there when it was happening and it's something that I will never forget," adding: "I'm incredibly happy for them. They are perfect for each other."

© Getty The actress is most well-known for her role in Baz Lurhmann's Romeo and Juliet

The two were wed in a private ceremony in France, and People reports that Claire donned a custom Narciso Rodríguez design as her wedding dress.

Claire’s supplicated look comes shortly after the star attended MGM+'s A Spy Among Friends New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel in New York. Again opting for a more avant-garde outfit choice, the mother-of-three-to-be surprised in a robe-like jumpsuit featuring ribbed panels that ran horizontally across the piece, long sleeves, sleek lapels and a belted waistline. She topped off her cosy look with some black leather point-toe boots.

