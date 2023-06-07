Kelly Rowland sizzles in her most daring look to date in captivating new photo - wait till you see her catsuit!

Kelly Rowland has been hitting the stage over the past few days, and the former Destiny's Child singer looked absolutely phenomenal as performed in what might be one of her most daring looks to date.

The 42-year-old dazzled concert goers as she performed in a skintight leather catsuit that showed off all of her curves in their full glory. The stunning outfit was completed with a set of leather gloves. Kelly shared a selection of snaps from the gig, where she performed solo and amongst dancers, who wore similar leather outfits and flashed their toned abs.

The singer had a simple caption for the post, opting to just post a black heart emoji, but her fans still went wild in the comments.

One enthused: "Snatched every bit of the edges I barely got left," and a second posted: "You ate and left no crumbs Ms. Kellllyyy babbbyyyy," while a third added: "Looking like a SUPER HERO!!!!" alongside a string of black heart and flame emojis.

© Joseph Okpako Kelly was performing at Mighty Hoopla over the weekend

A fourth wrote: "Body of steel, voice like silk. You killed it that night!" and a British fan lamented: "London needs you back for a show ASAPPPP."

The Destiny's Child star has been out in London for Mighty Hoopla and to support her good friend Beyoncé at her Renaissance tour, and she looked fantastic in an all leather look. Kelly rocked a pair of leather short dungarees, teamed with a white T-shirt, an oversized jacket, sunglasses and heels.

© Gus Stewart Kelly looked phenomenal in her leather catsuit

After sharing photos of her look on social media, fans were quick to remark on her appearance. "You look perfection!" one wrote, while another commented: "You look fantastic!" A third added: "Wow, just wow!"

And earlier in the year, she opted to wear a tiny cut-out white crop top, paired with low-rise ripped flared jeans and an orange blazer – and the outfit looked like it came straight out of the music video for Bootylicious.

Leather really suits the Destiny's Child singer

For the smash hit music video, Kelly wore a cut-out yellow dress, extremely similar to the crop top she wore on the red carpet this week, proving that she's barely aged a day in over 20 years.

Kelly's followers and celebrity friends alike couldn't get enough of her look, with Khloe Kardashian writing: "This body!!!??!!!" followed by five heart eye emojis, while Sabrina Elba wrote: "This woman," in praise.

Kelly Rowland has been enjoying time in London

A fan wrote: "Kelly can do no wrong! Sis can wear a potato sack and make it look fierce!" while another commented: "Hotter than July! Kelly on fire!"

