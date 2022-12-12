Kelly Rowland wows in sparkly power suit in festive photo that gets fans talking The Destiny's Child star has a wonderful sense of style

Kelly Rowland certainly knows how to dress to impress, as she proved yet again over the weekend.

The Destiny's Child star took to Instagram to share several photos of herself posing in a sparkly power suit - and she looked incredible!

Kelly wore the eye-catching number - which was adorned in vibrant orange sequins - while posing in what looked to be a hotel.

VIDEO: Kelly Rowland opens the doors into her impressive home in LA

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look amazing!" while another wrote: "You look fantastic." A third simply responded with a love heart emoji.

Kelly has certainly been getting into the festive spirit this month and recently shared another post showing her front door decorated with baubles and a wreath.

The star is no doubt looking forward to Christmas with her young family too. Kelly has been married to husband Tim Weatherspoon for over eight years and they are parents to seven-year-old Titan and 22-month-old Noah.

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show back in October, she gushed over caring for her two sons and wanting their childhood to never end.

During the chat, the talk show host asked Kelly whether she thought a third child was in the cards for the couple, and she was definitely ready with an answer.

"Any more, you gonna have any more kids," Jennifer questioned, and Kelly instantly responded: "No, I'm done. Two and through, two and through."

The two talked about wanting to savor the moments while their kids were still young, with Kelly remarking: "Where did the time go?" and reacting to a photograph of her sons with: "I want that moment again."

The Destiny's Child star with her husband Tim Weatherspoon

She also remarked upon how different the two were, saying that Noah "commands the room" while Titan preferred to assess the situation at hand, calling him "very reserved."

Jennifer, herself a mom to 13-year-old David, told the Destiny's Child singer to enjoy the moments while they lasted. "You wait till they turn 13, they're going to get real busy on you," the American Idol alum joked, while commending Kelly's older son for helping her care for his little brother.

Kelly also explained to Jennifer and her audience a particular custom that had become a mainstay in their family home, which involved writing affirmations on the mirror each morning. She writes phrases such as "I am kind," "I am beautiful," and "I am a black boy with joy," for Titan to see and be inspired by on his way to school, getting enthusiastic applause from the studio.

