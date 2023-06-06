Abbey Clancy is a full-on supermodel in daring ensemble

Abbey Clancy knows how to take a daring snapshot and the model really turned heads on Tuesday as she looked phenomenal in her latest photoshoot.

The wife of Peter Crouch posed in a white bra and panties from Victoria's Secret, which highlighted her goddess-esque physique. In one photo she playfully posed with her arm behind her hair, with her gorgeous blonde hair covering part of her face as she gazed wistfully into the distance. The second photo showed off her beautiful legs as she gazed seductively into the camera, while her third snap near-enough mirrored her first.

WATCH: Abbey Clancy struts her stuff in crocheted bikini

Abbey let her awe-inspiring photos do all the talking for her, instead sharing a string of white heart emojis in her caption, while also tagging Victoria's Secret.

Abbey looked beautiful in the daring photos

Her fans went wild in the comments, as one enthused: "Beautiful pics Abbey, all good wishes to you," and a second added: "Abbey you are absolutely beautiful," while a third joked: "I'm picturing Pete walking round Victoria's Secret taking pics."

SEE: Abbey Clancy shows off incredibly toned legs in daring sheer dress

Abbey rose to fame in 2006 when she became one of the finalist on Britain's Next Top Model, Cycle 2, which led to her landing major cover shots for Arena and Sports Illustrated.

Abbey always looks so stunning

The star certainly knows how to wow with what she shares online and last week, she dazzled fans as she danced away in a tiny crochet bikini during her sun-soaked family holiday.

The 37-year-old model's physique looked impeccable in the candid update which was filmed in what appeared to be the living space of the villa she was staying in during her lavish vacay. The fabulous crocheted bikini set was in a gorgeous beige hue and showed off the blonde bombshell's quickly developing sun tan.

© Photo: Instagram The star has wowed in many a daring look

"Like my tan?" Abbey asked fans as she captioned the stunning shot. In the clip, the star put her model credentials on full display as she effortlessly sauntered from one high fashion position to the next. Abbey upped the ante with a pair of chunky black sunglasses - adding even more glamour to the flawless update.

PHOTOS: Abbey Clancy shows off impressive abs in stunning selfie with rarely-seen sister

LOOK: Abbey Clancy commands attention in daring leather ensemble - and wait 'til you see her boots!

Her honey-blonde tresses looked perfectly tousled as she had positioned front strands almost entirely in front of her eyes. Whilst most of her face was obscured by the giant shades, one thing that couldn't go unnoticed were her perfectly lined lips that appeared to be covered in a natural nude lipstick.

© Photo: Getty Images Abbey married footballer Peter Crouch in 2011

The sped-up clip also captured the mother-of-four's perfectly manicured nails, which were in keeping with the warm beige and nude colour palette. Abbey opted for flattering almond-shaped claws that were coated in a subtle nude nail polish. Accessorising her beach-ready look, the star added a chunky gold chain and a gold watch.

This isn't the first bikini update, Abbey has graced fans with recently as she slipped into a chic grey animal print bikini ahead of a major self-care spa session. This time, Abbey documented herself in a close-up photo which gave eagle-eyed fans a view of Abbey's unbelievably toned abs and sky-high legs.

© Photo: Instagram The star is a doting mother to four children

The star's candid mirror snap also captured a sneak peek of the luxury spa she attended and it's safe to say her choice of swimsuit couldn't have been more perfect. Just like the dramatic marble floor tiles, Abbey's two-piece was also in a charcoal grey hue.

The pic also showed off the matching grey wall tiles, marble sink, and mirrored wall - just wow! Abbey simply penned: "Spa time," on the relaxing snap.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.