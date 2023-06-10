Louise Redknapp smoulders in racy black dress for new photos

Cinched and sultry are just two ways to describe Louise Redknapp's latest little black dress moment and as always, the former Eternals singer looked flawless from head to toe as she shared a slew of new photos on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 90s star looked sensational as she looked over her shoulder and smouldered for the camera in a glamorous black and white photo from her latest photoshoot for Amazing Magazine.

"I loved my shoot and chat with @amazingmagazine. Talking about celebrating 30 years in the industry and my new Greatest Hits album," before listing her full glam squad and styling team.

The stunning gown featured a dramatic racer back and rouched skirt. She cinced her waist with a chunky black belt adding an extra leather oomph to the already chic ensemble. The star upped the ante in the picture-perfect shoot, and wore her choppy tresses down and straight.

Louise always looks stunning

As for her makeup, Louise went for her classic, smokey eye and fluttery lashes combo - which is always a winner. Louise accessorised the ensemble with a stylish silver chain, and subtle earrings.

"Always stunning. This woman is a perfect example of strength, courage and passion," one fan penned. A second added: "Oh my goooooodness [three red love hearts] beautiful in every." A third replied writing: "Oh my days you look STUNNING!!!" alongside three red love heart emojis. Another stand-out look from the shoot saw the star rocking a ruffled shirt which she paired with a maxi skirt which she wore with a pair of sky-high stilettos.

The star is never short of a daring look

It's safe to say that whatever Louise wears she oozes confidence. Talking about how she finds confidence in her fashion, she told HELLO! last year: "I do think clothes play a huge part in our confidence and I talk about this so much that if I'm doing Lorraine, or even if I'm just chatting to my friends about clothes, and all my girlfriends always come to me and say, 'Can you help me? I'm going out What should I wear?' and I always put them in something and they go, 'I can't wear that my shoulders too wide' or, 'it goes too tight here' or, 'no that shirt goes to oversized', and I'm like, 'Can you promise just trust me just wear it and let me know how you feel?' and then the next day they go, 'Oh my god, I felt so great and I loved it and I felt fabulous' because I think your clothes really add to confidence and how you feel.

"For me, if I feel that things are fitting me right, if I feel they cling and they're loose in the right areas and the right places, you feel sexy, you feel confident you feel ready to take on whatever room you're walking into and so I think clothes are really important because they play a big part in your confidence. It can be as simple as jeans and a T-shirt. I never overcomplicate fashion, I always keep it simple.

She also shared her number one rule for her wardrobe, explaining: "I don't do this whole, that's nice for a Saturday night and that's nice for a Monday morning to me you should be able to wear what you wear on a Monday morning on a Saturday night but just dress it up; different shoes, bag, different hair, different blazer. I try not to overcomplicate my wardrobe. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match."

