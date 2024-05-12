Harper Beckham looks super cool in flared jeans and ASOS trainers with mum Victoria

Proving she takes after her fashion designer mother, Harper Beckham was totally on trend as she posed for a cute family photo over the weekend.

Victoria Beckham shared an adorable snapshot of her four children - Harper, 12, Cruz, 18, Romeo, 21, and Brooklyn, 24 - as she marked Mother's Day in the US. We couldn't help but notice how cool Harper's outfit was, styling light wash flared jeans with chunky adidas trainers and a cropped black cardigan.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham shared a sweet family photograph featuring stylish daughter Harper on Mother's Day

Harper's adidas 'Originals Campus 00s Gum Sole Trainers' are currently available on ASOS for £85 - but they're selling fast!

The pre-teen isn't the only fashionista in the family, however, with aspiring model Romeo rocking double denim and a bleached blonde crop. Looking like something out of a nineties boyband, David Beckham's middle son is certainly following in his style-conscious dad's footsteps.

As for proud mum Victoria, the Spice Girls star was elegant as ever in black fitted flares and a matching waistcoat.

© ASOS Harper's trainers are actually available on ASOS

The family snap saw a long wooden table behind Victoria decked out with heart-shaped balloons and endless bouquets of flowers to mark the special occasion. VB is one lucky lady!

"Happy US Mother’s Day to all the mother figures out there!! I love you all so much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSevenxxx," Victoria captioned the Instagram photo.

© Instagram

Harper's fashionable fits

This isn't the first time Harper has stolen the show with her fashionable ensembles. The youngster is easily one of the best-dressed celebrity children around and has often taken pride of place in the FROW at Fashion Week.

Her most memorable look to date has to be for Victoria's epic 50th birthday bash. She donned a 90s-inspired silk slip dress in a soft shade of silver, crafted out of crepe satin.

The statement design, which hails from VB's eponymous label, boasted delicate strap detail and retails for £850.

© Victoria Beckham Instagram Harper has always been interested in fashion (pictured in 2019)

Adding white mules and a pretty clutch bag, Harper showcased her flair for fashion further with her on-point choice of accessories.

But while David Beckham's only daughter likes to borrow from her famous mum's wardrobe, her clothing collection is actually more affordable than you might think. Her go-to brands include Skims, Urban Outfitters & M&S, enabling her to seamlessly mix high street with designer pieces like her beloved vintage Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.

Victoria previously discussed her fears about Harper growing up in an interview with VOGUE Australia, revealing that she was nervous about her youngest child joining social media.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Harper customises mum Victoria's sunglasses design

PHOTOS: Victoria and David Beckham's £31m exclusive London townhouse has hidden issues – full tour

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," she says.

The mother-of four added that Harper is "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie.